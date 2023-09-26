The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kinaesthesia: How aware of your own body are you? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

Kinaesthesia, or body awareness, involves understanding how parts of your body move and connect. This #PulseQuiz will help you learn a few ways to stay connected to your body.

A woman showcasing a yoga pose outdoors [Photo: Oluremi Adebayo]
The nursery rhyme goes, "My head, my shoulders, my knees and my toes", then...

We laugh at those who couldn't reach their toes
Eyes, ears, nose and mouth
Ears, eyes, nose and mouth

If you are seated on a chair right now, can you tell how far up you are from the ground?

Yes, about arm's length
Yes, slightly more than the length of my leg from feet to knees
What does that have to do with anything?

Have you ever been described as clumsy?

Maybe as a teenager, not as an adult
Yes, I knock over and drop things all the time
Nope! I'm as steady as a surgeon

When was the last time you felt hunger pangs?

With this economy, every day!
Right before I took lunch today
I'm not sure

Are you easily startled?

Wouldn't say so, maybe
Yes! And very ticklish too
Not really

Which of these statements best describes you?

If I wanted, I could be a professional dancer. Dancing comes easy for me.
I don't understand people who randomly touch others when in conversation, it's not hygienic!
I'm very good at sporting activities like football, swimming, races, and most physical activities.

Which of these hand gestures was easiest for you to replicate?

A love heart using your index finger and middle finger
Double, overlapped rock-n-roll salutes
Thumb pinch and extended forearms

When you experience back pain, how do you remedy it?

Most times I'll just fix my posture
That's the cue, how I know I'm stressed
I just lie down and it normally goes away

What's something you could do as a child but you struggle to do as you get older?

Balancing my weight on one foot for a long time
The ability to eat anything without my body reacting to it
Sitting cross-legged on the floor for a long time

How would you rate your body awareness? (1 being very low and 10 being very high awareness)

1-3
4-6
7-10
Your score: You're relatively aware
Not too bad, but consider finding ways to increase your bodily awareness. Regular body scan meditations may be a good place to begin.
Your score: You have a very high level of awareness!
Great dancers and great athletes have a high degree of body awareness, probably from years of discipline and consistent training.
Your score: You need to connect with your body
It's important to keep increasing your level of bodily awareness. Experts point out that it goes a long way in helping reduce stress & anxiety as well as learning how to tell when something isn't quite right in your body.
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
