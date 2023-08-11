The sports category has moved to a new website.

Millennials, let this quiz serve as notice that you are no longer a 'youth'

Miriam Mwende

A millennials edition! In case you don't feel old already, this personality quiz will give you some perspective if you were born between 1981 and 2005.

Three people doing different facial expressions [Photo: Gustavo Fring]
In which year were you born?

1981-1991
1992-1999
2000-2005
I'm just taking this quiz for fun!

You were in secondary school when this major reform happened in the Kenyan education sector

KCPE went from being scored out of 700 marks to 500 marks
The introduction of free primary education
Geography, History & Civics (G.H.C.) became Social Studies
I found all those things in primary school

By the time this reggae song made a comeback in matatu DJ mixes, you could legally order a drink in a bar

Richie Spice - Grooving My Girl (1995)
UB40 - Bring Me Your Cup (1993)
Lucky Dube - Back To My Roots (1987)
All of the above

Your 1st email address...

...was just a random name developed at the cybercafe
...included some digits from a birthday date
...is the same one you still use on your devices
...could never be used for official business

Your 1st personal mixtape or playlist of your favourite songs was curated on...

A USB flash drive, phone microSD card, desktop folder
Spotify, YouTube, iTunes, Boomplay, a music app
A CD/DVD, cassette tape, floppy disk
I'm not that into music

A snack you associate with fond memories from before 'adulting' kicked in

Bibo juice
Pin Pop
Ice ya Sh1 bob
Goody Goody

When the head of the home still controlled the remote, this was the prime-time news anchor on KTN

Catherine Kasavuli
Betty Kyallo
Beatrice Marshall
Sophia Wanuna

When you think of the greatest Kenyan rappers, this group of artists comes to mind

Ukoo Flani MauMau, Mashifta, Kalamashaka, Wakamba Wawili
Nazizi, Abbas Kubaff, Kleptomaniax, E-Sir
Camp Mulla, Juliani, P-Unit, MDQ, STL
All of the above and more!

You know this random fact but can't understand why your mind still chooses to remember it

DJ Pinye celebrated his 53rd birthday this year
There exists a birth certificate proving Vera Sidika is her real name
Khaligraph 'Papa' Jones grew up in Eastlands' Kayole Estate, Nairobi
All this is news to me!

So far, you've been an eligible voter in how many of the past Kenyan General Elections?

5
3
1
I'll be eligible to vote for the first time in 2027
Your score: You are Iliza Shlesinger's definition of an "Elder Millennial"
You are allowed to say 'back in the day', 'watoto wa siku hizi' and sit at tables where matters of national importance are discussed. Also, when the youth of Kenya are discussed, it's safe to assume no one is talking about you.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You are the most accurate definition of a millennial!
If you have good memory, you probably remember the year 1999 and crossing over into the new millennium like it was yesterday. Just for context, the year 2000 was actually 23 years ago.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Many people think you're GenZ but you are actually a millennial!
You are among the youngest of the millennial generation and because of that, a lot of your experiences have been similar to a Zoomer's. We are here to remind you that you can no longer say "I'm in my 20s" it's more truthful to say "I'm approaching 30" as midlife beckons.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Hello GenZer!
You've probably stumbled into this quiz out of curiosity. A lot of it may have seemed like ancient history to you.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Miriam Mwende
