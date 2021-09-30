African politicians are known to say the most outlandish things in a bid to undermine their electorate, admonish, bully their opponents and at times simply because they can.
Outrageous remarks that have been made in Parliament [Quiz]
Match the quote with the parliamentarian who said it
“Mr Speaker I will punch this lady who is making noise to me. Don’t make noise here.”
Mike Sonko
Didmus Barasa
Johnson Sakaja
Babu Owino
“You say some of us don’t know English properly, and we can only come and say 'Hong, Hong, Hong' like that member. That’s the only thing she knows.”
Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
Willie Madisha
Mike Sonko
Lechesa Tsenoli
“No, no chair. I don’t agree with that, you’re not going to tell me how I must debate. I can’t be told what to say. I have no time for racist questions. No but these orders were eating on my time. Ah chair.”
Julius Malema
Ferdinand Waititu
Willie Madisha
Jacob Zuma
“Can the previous speaker please withdraw the word 'anarchy'? Deputy speaker you are an anarchist… Why must I withdraw? You say he must not withdraw? Why must I not withdraw when it comes to you? It was a political statement.”
Khonziwe Hylonyana
Julius Malema
Moses Kuria
Cyril Ramaphosa
“For those who have flat chests, you might think they are men and not women. And if you look at their faces, you might wonder, because if you want to get married, you want a woman is attractive, a lady who has the qualities you want. In this instance, if you look at them those qualities have disappeared.”
President Jakaya Kikwete
President Yoweri Museveni
President Samia Suluhu
President John Magufuli
In 2021, President Samia Suluhu made these remarks during a ceremony celebrating the national men’s team for their victory in the (Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) championship. The president received backlash from users across Tanzania and the worldwide, admonishing the remarks that they termed misogynistic in nature. Next question
