A Kenyan Christmas! What lights up the holidays for you? [Quiz]
Is it that Shari Martin or Boney M song? Or is it the monthlong feasting on chapatis and mbuzi choma? Let's find out the hallmark of your Kenyan Christmas.
Which era does Shari Martin's hit song 'Christmas Christmas' transport you to?
1985-1989 (Late 80s)
1990-1995 (The 90s)
2000-2005 (Early 2000s)
It's not Christmas until...
...tuchinje na tuchome mbuzi shaggz.
...everyone in the family gets new Christmas drip.
...Coca Cola releases a new Santa ad.
Pick a setting that makes you feel Christmassy
Outdoor Christmas decorations
A family having a Christmas meal
The story of the birth of Jesus (the first Christmas)
What's the reason for the season?
Jesus Christ
Good people, good food & good vibes
Giving!
Which of these Christmas traditions from around the world is the most interesting to you?
In Venezuela, a majority of people use roller skates as their mode of transportation to church for the Christmas Day service.
In Japan, where Christmas isn't a popular holiday, KFC fried chicken is a tradition. In some ways, Colonel Sanders is the Japanese understanding of Santa Claus.
In Iceland, a popular Christmas Eve tradition is family members gifting each other books then they proceed to spend the evening reading them out aloud.
All I want for Christmas is...
...for someone to give me an unexpected gift.
...to spend time with the ones I love.
...to experience snow and see what the fuss is all about.
70s disco-pop group, Boney M. are the voices behind 'Mary's Boy Child', a popular Christmas song. What else do you know about Boney M?
In 2021 the band's 1978 hit 'Rasputin' became a viral TikTok dance
Lead singer Bobby Farrell famously lip-synched all his lines. Producer Frank Farian was the actual voice behind the hits.
The band is native to Germany
This is what happens at Christmas in your worst nightmare!
Spending Christmas by yourself
Food poisoning
A natural disaster
Pick a Kenyan Christmas tradition that always amuses you
Our brothers and sisters from Western Kenya bundling up their furniture on long-distance buses for a trip to shaggz.
Nairobians being humbled by ushago life.
Every Kenyan on the planet flocking to Pirates Beach, Mombasa
If you could change only one of these things about Christmas, which one would it be?
Pick a more convenient date or make it last 1 week
Do away with Christmas lights and tacky decorations
I wouldn't change anything!
Enjoy the holidays and be sure to have as much mbuzi choma as is humanly possible!
Enjoy the holidays and be present for all the wonderful moments with the ones you love!
Happy holidays! And happy travels, may this Christmas hold a lot of memorable adventures.
