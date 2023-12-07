A Kenyan Christmas! What lights up the holidays for you? [Quiz]

Is it that Shari Martin or Boney M song? Or is it the monthlong feasting on chapatis and mbuzi choma? Let's find out the hallmark of your Kenyan Christmas.

Enjoy the holidays and be present for all the wonderful moments with the ones you love!

So sweet! For you, the holidays are all about family.

Enjoy the holidays and be sure to have as much mbuzi choma as is humanly possible!

If you could change only one of these things about Christmas, which one would it be?

Our brothers and sisters from Western Kenya bundling up their furniture on long-distance buses for a trip to shaggz.

This is what happens at Christmas in your worst nightmare!

Lead singer Bobby Farrell famously lip-synched all his lines. Producer Frank Farian was the actual voice behind the hits.

70s disco-pop group, Boney M. are the voices behind 'Mary's Boy Child', a popular Christmas song. What else do you know about Boney M?

...to experience snow and see what the fuss is all about.

In Iceland, a popular Christmas Eve tradition is family members gifting each other books then they proceed to spend the evening reading them out aloud.

In Japan, where Christmas isn't a popular holiday, KFC fried chicken is a tradition. In some ways, Colonel Sanders is the Japanese understanding of Santa Claus.

In Venezuela, a majority of people use roller skates as their mode of transportation to church for the Christmas Day service.

Which of these Christmas traditions from around the world is the most interesting to you?

The story of the birth of Jesus (the first Christmas)

