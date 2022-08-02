RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Can you score 8/10 on this English quiz?

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Do you have a good command of the English language, ama kizungu ilikuja na meli?

man thinking(Cardide)
Which of the following expressions means 'expensive'?

It cost an arm and a tooth
A bit over the odds
That's a steal!
I got it for a song!
A bit over the odds Next question
When something is 'a bit over the odds' it is expensive.

Which word is a homonym of 'kernel'?

Canal
Kennel
Colonel
Canola
Colonel Next question
Though they have different meanings, 'kernel' and 'colonel' have a similar pronunciation.

When someone describes you as 'erudite' they mean you are____________?

Well-traveled
Ignorant
Knowledgeable
Rude
Knowledgeable Next question

Which of these sentences is grammatically correct?

There house is now complete.
The concert was a real nice experience.
Every dog has their day.
My friend and I are Kenyan citizens.
My friend and I are Kenyan citizens. Next question

Which of the choices has the correct present, past and participle of the verb?

Sit > Sat > Sitted
Drink > Drank > Drunk
Come > Came > Came
Swim > Swum > Swam
Drink > Drank > Drunk Next question

Which of the following is not a synonym of 'experienced'?

Skillful
Seasoned
Crack
Rookie
Rookie Next question

Fools rush in where____________?

...no one is chasing.
...it's shallowest.
...angels fear to tread.
...and so they are caught.
...angels fear to tread. Next question
The proverb 'Fools rush in where angels fear to tread', is used to caution people against taking rash action.

Which of the following sentences has the correct order of adjectives?

Nairobi is a buzzing, large and youthful Kenyan city.
Nairobi is a large, youthful and buzzing Kenyan city.
Nairobi is a Kenyan, buzzing, youthful and large city.
Nairobi is a youthful, large and buzzing Kenyan city.
Nairobi is a buzzing, large, Kenyan city. Next question

An 84-year-old is called an octogenarian, a 21-year-old is called a vicenarian and a 65-year-old is called a sexagenarian. What about someone who is 120 years old?

Centenarian
Supercentenarian
Macrocentenarian
Tricentenarian
Supercentenarian Next question

Which of these Swahili words is not in the Oxford English Dictionary?

Chang'aa
Jembe
Mahamri
Mandazi
Mahamri Next question
Your score: Enyewe kizungu ilikuja na meli.
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

