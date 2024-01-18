The sports category has moved to a new website.

Find a Kenyan podcast that matches your vibe, take the quiz

Miriam Mwende

Looking for a new podcast to follow this year? Well, this quiz is for you, get matched with a podcast you will love!

Find a Kenyan podcast that matches your vibe, take the quiz [Image Credit: Cottonbro Studio]
How would you describe your sense of humour?

Dry and sarcastic
Witty and clever
Lighthearted and playful
Observational and thoughtful

What's your favourite Kenyan dish?

Pilau
Githeri
Sukuma Wiki with Ugali
Nyama Choma

What's your preferred time to listen to podcasts?

Afternoon
Morning
Late-night
Evening

Choose a mode of transportation

Matatu
Uber
Dhow boat
Safari Jeep

How do you handle stress?

Surround yourself with friends
Reflect and meditate
Set and achieve small goals
Seek adventure or physical activity

Choose a vacation destination

Lamu Island
Serengeti National Park
Maasai Mara
Nairobi city

What type of topics are you most interested in?

Current affairs and news
True crime and mysteries
Comedy and humor
Personal development and motivation

What is your preferred way of learning?

Listening to stories and narratives
Reading informative articles and books
Engaging in hands-on experiences
Attending workshops and events

How do you typically spend your weekends?

Relaxing with a good book or movie
Trying out new hobbies or activities
Exploring outdoor adventures
Socializing with friends at events

What's your go-to music genre?

Afro-soul
Gengetone
Afrobeat
Bongo Flava
Your score: The ZOZA Podcast
This is the podcast for you if your vibe is easygoing, fun, conversational and GenZ! The ZOZA Podcast is available on Afripods and all other podcast platforms and as a plus, the podcast also has a visual form on YouTube. Enjoy!
Your score: Nakili Sessions
Nakili Sessions are produced by the one and only Mutoriah. This is one of the most unique podcast formats in Kenya incorporating live music from sensation artistes. Nakili Sessions is available in audio on Afripods as well as visual on YouTube.
Your score: BD's Make Money Podcast
Now in its second season, the Make Money Podcast from Nation Audio is available on Afripods and it's a great listen with episodes under 30 minutes.
Your score: So This Is Love
With two seasons done, So This Is Love with Jules is the podcast for you if your vibe is "love, loss, heartbreak and the meeting of self". Get inspired as you listen!
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
