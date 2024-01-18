Find a Kenyan podcast that matches your vibe, take the quiz
Looking for a new podcast to follow this year? Well, this quiz is for you, get matched with a podcast you will love!
Recommended articles
How would you describe your sense of humour?
Dry and sarcastic
Witty and clever
Lighthearted and playful
Observational and thoughtful
What's your favourite Kenyan dish?
Pilau
Githeri
Sukuma Wiki with Ugali
Nyama Choma
What's your preferred time to listen to podcasts?
Afternoon
Morning
Late-night
Evening
Choose a mode of transportation
Matatu
Uber
Dhow boat
Safari Jeep
How do you handle stress?
Surround yourself with friends
Reflect and meditate
Set and achieve small goals
Seek adventure or physical activity
Choose a vacation destination
Lamu Island
Serengeti National Park
Maasai Mara
Nairobi city
What type of topics are you most interested in?
Current affairs and news
True crime and mysteries
Comedy and humor
Personal development and motivation
What is your preferred way of learning?
Listening to stories and narratives
Reading informative articles and books
Engaging in hands-on experiences
Attending workshops and events
How do you typically spend your weekends?
Relaxing with a good book or movie
Trying out new hobbies or activities
Exploring outdoor adventures
Socializing with friends at events
What's your go-to music genre?
Afro-soul
Gengetone
Afrobeat
Bongo Flava
This is the podcast for you if your vibe is easygoing, fun, conversational and GenZ! The ZOZA Podcast is available on Afripods and all other podcast platforms and as a plus, the podcast also has a visual form on YouTube. Enjoy!
Share your score:
Nakili Sessions are produced by the one and only Mutoriah. This is one of the most unique podcast formats in Kenya incorporating live music from sensation artistes. Nakili Sessions is available in audio on Afripods as well as visual on YouTube.
Share your score:
Now in its second season, the Make Money Podcast from Nation Audio is available on Afripods and it's a great listen with episodes under 30 minutes.
Share your score:
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke