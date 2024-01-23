Are you easy to manipulate? [Quiz]
This personality quiz tests how susceptible you are to manipulation, are you a person who can stand your ground or can people easily change your mind? Let's find out!
At a party, if your friends decide to switch to a game you don't enjoy, you...
Join in anyway
Try to suggest another game
Stick to what you were doing
Leave the party
If your friends want to go to a restaurant you dislike, you...
Say you'll pass this time
Go along and not complain
Convince them to go somewhere else
Suggest a different place
When choosing a movie with friends, how often do you end up watching something you weren't keen on?
Never
Often
Always
Sometimes
If you start a new hobby and don't like it, do you:
Give it a few more tries
Keep at it because you've already started
Drop it immediately
Switch to something else
If a new fashion trend looks weird to you, but everyone is wearing it, would you:
Laugh at the trend
Wear it immediately
Stick to your usual style
Consider trying it
At work, when someone asks you to do something not in your job description, what do you do?
Check with your boss first
Politely decline
Tell them it's not your job
Do it without question
When planning a vacation, if someone suggests a destination you're not excited about, you...
Let others decide
Agree without question
Insist on your choice
Try to negotiate a different location
If a salesperson is really pushing a product, you...
Politely decline and move on
Buy it to make them happy
Firmly say no and leave
Consider it, but only if you like it
In a group project, if your idea is dismissed, do you:
Go along with the group's idea
Lose interest in the project
Suggest a compromise
Stick to your idea
When a new social media challenge goes viral, do you:
Participate right away
Think about joining
Rarely participate
Ignore it completely
Because you're a team player, you often prioritise group harmony and collective choices.
You often consider others' choices but aren't afraid to speak up now and then.
Sometimes you go with the flow, and other times, you stand your ground.
You tend to make decisions based on your preferences and beliefs.
