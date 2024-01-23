The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Are you easy to manipulate? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

This personality quiz tests how susceptible you are to manipulation, are you a person who can stand your ground or can people easily change your mind? Let's find out!

Photo of small multi-colored mannequin [Image credit: Magda Ehler]
Photo of small multi-colored mannequin [Image credit: Magda Ehler]

Recommended articles

At a party, if your friends decide to switch to a game you don't enjoy, you...

Join in anyway
Try to suggest another game
Stick to what you were doing
Leave the party

If your friends want to go to a restaurant you dislike, you...

Say you'll pass this time
Go along and not complain
Convince them to go somewhere else
Suggest a different place

When choosing a movie with friends, how often do you end up watching something you weren't keen on?

Never
Often
Always
Sometimes

If you start a new hobby and don't like it, do you:

Give it a few more tries
Keep at it because you've already started
Drop it immediately
Switch to something else

If a new fashion trend looks weird to you, but everyone is wearing it, would you:

Laugh at the trend
Wear it immediately
Stick to your usual style
Consider trying it

At work, when someone asks you to do something not in your job description, what do you do?

Check with your boss first
Politely decline
Tell them it's not your job
Do it without question

When planning a vacation, if someone suggests a destination you're not excited about, you...

Let others decide
Agree without question
Insist on your choice
Try to negotiate a different location

If a salesperson is really pushing a product, you...

Politely decline and move on
Buy it to make them happy
Firmly say no and leave
Consider it, but only if you like it

In a group project, if your idea is dismissed, do you:

Go along with the group's idea
Lose interest in the project
Suggest a compromise
Stick to your idea

When a new social media challenge goes viral, do you:

Participate right away
Think about joining
Rarely participate
Ignore it completely
Your score: You're easily manipulated especially in a crowd!
Because you're a team player, you often prioritise group harmony and collective choices.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You can be manipulated by logic.
You often consider others' choices but aren't afraid to speak up now and then.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You're not easily manipulated but...
Sometimes you go with the flow, and other times, you stand your ground.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You're your own boss!
You tend to make decisions based on your preferences and beliefs.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

African countries with the highest divorce rate

African countries with the highest divorce rate

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Photo of small multi-colored mannequin [Image credit: Magda Ehler]

Are you easy to manipulate? [Quiz]

Find a Kenyan podcast that matches your vibe, take the quiz [Image Credit: Cottonbro Studio]

Find a Kenyan podcast that matches your vibe, take the quiz