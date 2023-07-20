Quiz: How many African countries made it to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?
Try out the following quiz to gauge your knowledge of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Recommended articles
Which two countries will be hosting the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?
USA & Canada
Australia & New Zealand
Portugal & Spain
Australia & New Zealand Next question
The tournament will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and is scheduled to take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023.
How many African countries made it to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?
8
6
4
4 Next question
Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco & Zambia qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
What does Morocco & Zambia have in common in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?
Scored 15 goals each to qualify for the tournament
Will be taking part in the tournament for the first time
Both will play against England in the tournament
Will be taking part in the tournament for the first time Next question
Morocco and Zambia will debut at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. They will join Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, and South Africa.
Which country scored the first goal of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?
New Zealand
Norway
Australia
New Zealand Next question
Hannah Wilkinson of New Zealand scored the first goal of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup against Norway.
How many stadiums will be used to host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?
12
8
10
10 Next question
A total of 10 stadiums - six in Australia and four in New Zealand - will play host to the 64 matches of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Who are the FIFA Women's World Cup reigning champions?
USA
Nigeria
Brazil
USA Next question
USA retained the FIFA Women's World Cup, winning it for a fourth time, after beating the Netherlands in the France 2019 Final.
How much will the winning team bag in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup?
$10.4 million (Sh1.47 billion)
$10.3 million (Sh1.46 billion)
$10.5 million (Sh1.49 billion)
$10.4 million (Sh1.47 billion) Next question
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup winner will take home $10.4 million (Sh1.47 billion) when the final whistle blows.
Which one of the following African countries reached the quarter-finals in the 1999 World Cup?
Nigeria Next question
The highest ranked result in the Women's World Cup for an African team is quarter-finals in the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup by Nigeria.
When will the final of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup be played?
August 22, 2023
August 21, 2023
August 20, 2023
August 20, 2023 Next question
The Women's World Cup will take place from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke