QUIZ: How tired of adulting are you on a scale of 0-100?
Adulting can be pretty exhausting.
Recommended articles
Who are you?
Gen Z
Millennial
Neither
I prefer to not speak
What's making you happy right now?
My partner
My friends
My parents
Something else
What's pissing you off the most right now?
The state of Nigeria
My partner
Something else
I am actually not pissed off right now.
What do your friends say about you?
That you are reliable
That you are adventurous
That you like men/women too much
None of the above
Where are you right now?
At home
In traffic
At work
None of the above
Do you need an alarm to wake up every morning?
No
Yes
No alarm is strong enough to wake me
The alarm sounds, but I choose when I wake
What's your most pressing need right now?
I need money
Need my JAPA plans to click
Looking for love like mad
Just give me food and I'll be good
Just a little tired. We see things are going pretty well for you. Please cut soap for us so we don't completely lose our will to live in this Buhari economy.
Share your score:
You're feeling it but you can't complain too much. Nice one. Keep going.
Share your score:
The tiredness hook you for throat but you still dey rough am. Keep pushing champ, it do use to be like that. Better days ahead. PS: Better days = Detty December & Christmas holidays
Share your score:
You are actually so fed up that going back to being a 5 or 7-year old is looking so appealing with all the limitations and curfews it comes with. Lol. Suddenly, wanting to grow up and have your own place where you can knack as much as you want and eat as many pieces of meat as you want doesn't seem so great anymore, does it? Sorry to you.
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke