Geography: Which country has the largest population in the world? [Quiz]

Fabian Simiyu

Test your knowledge on the following geographical questions

Tana River Watershed
Which country has the largest population in the world?

India
China
USA
China Next question
China has the largest population in the world with over 1.4 billion people living in the country.

What is the name of the tallest mountain in the world?

Mount Everest
K2
Mount Kilimanjaro
Mount Everest Next question
Mount Everest is the tallest mountain in the world with a maximum height of 8,848 metres.

What is the name of the longest river in Africa?

Tana River
River Amazon
River Nile
River Nile Next question
The Nile River is considered the longest river Africa. The total length of the Nile river is 6650 kilometres.

What is the name of the smallest country in the world?

Uganda
The Vatican City
Ireland
The Vatican City Next question
With an area of 49 hectares (121 acres), Vatican City is the smallest country in the world.

What is the name of the largest country in the world?

Russia
Libya
USA
Russia Next question
It is the largest country in the world, with its internationally recognised territory covering 17,098,246 square kilometres.

What is the capital city of Morocco?

Casablanca
Rabat
Cairo
Rabat Next question
Rabat is the seventh largest city in Morocco and also the capital city of Morocco.

How many continents are there in the world?

7
5
6
7 Next question
Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Antarctica, Europe, Australia

How many states are there in USA?

54
52
50
50 Next question

What is the name of the largest ocean in the world?

Indian Ocean
Pacific Ocean
Atlantic Ocean
Pacific Ocean Next question
The Pacific Ocean is the largest ocean in the world, taking up as much area as the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean combined.
Your score: Poorly done!
Please revisit your Geography classes.
Your score: Average!
Read more Geography books.
Your score: Well done!
Congratulations for hitting the pass mark.
Your score:
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
