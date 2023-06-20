Quiz: Where is DNA found inside a cell?
Try the following quiz to test your knowledge of Biology
Recommended articles
What do we call the most basic structure of living things?
Cell
DNA
Veins
Cell Next question
Cell is the smallest and fundamental unit of life. All living organisms are essentially made up of cells and the functions carried out by cells is responsible for the perpetuation of life.
What is genetics?
Genes found in living things
Genetics is the study of genes and heredity.
None of the above
Genetics is the study of genes and heredity. Next question
Genetics is the scientific study of genes and heredity
Where is DNA found inside a cell?
Nucleus
Cell membrane
Cytoplasm
Nucleus Next question
Most DNA is located in the cell nucleus (where it is called nuclear DNA), but a small amount of DNA can also be found in the mitochondria.
What is an organism?
An organ
Human respiration system
A living thing
A living thing Next question
An organism refers to a living thing that has an organized structure, can react to stimuli, reproduce, grow, adapt, and maintain homeostasis.
Who was Charles Darwin?
He was a scientist who discovered DNA.
He made the first DNA machine.
He was the scientist who uncovered the Theory of Evolution.
He was the scientist who uncovered the Theory of Evolution. Next question
Charles Robert Darwin FRS FRGS FLS FZS JP was an English naturalist, geologist, and biologist, widely known for his contributions to evolutionary biology.
The term 'renal' refers to which organs?
Kidney
Liver
Lungs
Kidney Next question
The renal system consists of the kidney, ureters, and the urethra.
Botany is the study of what life form?
Fish
Plants
Soil
Plants Next question
Botany, also called plant science(s), plant biology or phytology, is the science of plant life and a branch of biology.
What part of the human body is the Mandible?
Lower jawbone
Upper jawbone
Tongue
Lower jawbone Next question
The mandible is the largest and strongest bone in the face. It forms the lower part of the jaw and part of the mouth.
How many bones does an adult human have?
204
205
206
206 Next question
There are typically around 270 bones in human infants, which fuse to become 206.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke