Quiz: Which platform allows users to share 280-character posts?
This quiz will determine how much of a social media guru you are
Which social media platform is known for its disappearing photos ?
Snapchat
Telegram
TikTok
Snapchat
Snapchat servers are designed to automatically delete all Snaps after they've been viewed by all recipients
Which platform allows users to share short-form videos, often accompanied by music ?
TikTok
YouTube
TikTok
TikTok is a short-form, video-sharing app that allows its users to make and share 15-60 second videos which are often accompanied by music
Which platform is used to share photos and videos with filters?
Facebook Messenger
Myspace
Instagram
Instagram is a social media platform that emphasizes photo and video sharing via its mobile app. You can take, edit, and publish visual content for both followers and non-followers
Which platform allows users to share 280-character posts?
Twitter
Twitter is a social networking site that primarily focuses on current events and what's trending. The messages (or tweets) sent can only be 280 characters or fewer.
Which platform allows users to interact with content creators?
YouTube
YouTube
YouTube is a popular video-sharing app that enables users to share, upload and post videos and vlogs
Which platform uses the term "followers" to represent subscribers?
All the above
All the above
All the above. Followers are individuals who subscribe to a specific social media account to receive regular updates and posts in their news feed
Which platform is often referred to as the "front page of the internet" ?
Blog
You can find pretty much anything in the vast world of Reddit – which is why the platform is popularly referred to as “the front page of the internet”.
Which platform uses the concept of hashtags to discover content?
All the above
All the above
Hashtags were first widely used on Twitter, but they have become commonplace on other social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram
Who is the most followed African on Instagram as of June 2023?
Davido
Mo Salah
Tiwa Savage
Mo Salah
Mo Salah is the most followed African on Instagram with over 58 million followers
Who is the most followed Kenyan YouTuber
Otile Brown
Singer Otile Brown is currently the most followed Youtuber with 1.3 million subscribers
