Quiz: Which platform allows users to share 280-character posts?

Lynet Okumu

This quiz will determine how much of a social media guru you are

Social media platforms
Social media platforms

Which social media platform is known for its disappearing photos ?

Snapchat
Telegram
TikTok
Snapchat Next question
Snapchat servers are designed to automatically delete all Snaps after they've been viewed by all recipients

Which platform allows users to share short-form videos, often accompanied by music ?

TikTok
YouTube
Reddit
TikTok Next question
TikTok is a short-form, video-sharing app that allows its users to make and share 15-60 second videos which are often accompanied by music

Which platform is used to share photos and videos with filters?

Facebook Messenger
Myspace
Instagram
Instagram Next question
Instagram is a social media platform that emphasizes photo and video sharing via its mobile app. You can take, edit, and publish visual content for both followers and non-followers

Which platform allows users to share 280-character posts?

Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Twitter Next question
Twitter is a social networking site that primarily focuses on current events and what's trending. The messages (or tweets) sent can only be 280 characters or fewer.

Which platform allows users to interact with content creators?

LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
YouTube Next question
YouTube is a popular video-sharing app that enables users to share, upload and post videos and vlogs

Which platform uses the term "followers" to represent subscribers?

Twitter
Instagram
All the above
All the above Next question
All the above. Followers are individuals who subscribe to a specific social media account to receive regular updates and posts in their news feed

Which platform is often referred to as the "front page of the internet" ?

Facebook
Blog
Reddit
You can find pretty much anything in the vast world of Reddit – which is why the platform is popularly referred to as “the front page of the internet”.

Which platform uses the concept of hashtags to discover content?

Twitter
Facebook
All the above
All the above Next question
Hashtags were first widely used on Twitter, but they have become commonplace on other social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram

Who is the most followed African on Instagram as of June 2023?

Davido
Mo Salah
Tiwa Savage
Mo Salah Next question
Mo Salah is the most followed African on Instagram with over 58 million followers

Who is the most followed Kenyan YouTuber

Diana Bahati
Churchill
Otile Brown
Otile Brown Next question
Singer Otile Brown is currently the most followed Youtuber with 1.3 million subscribers
Your score: Oops!
Just hang in there! It's a matter of time.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Average
Wow! You're on the way to becoming a social media guru!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Excellent
Congratulations. You nailed it!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
