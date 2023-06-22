The sports category has moved to a new website.

Quiz: Who was your worst character in 'Storm Over Paradise?'

Lynet Okumu

This quiz will help you remember the plot and all characters in the epic Telenovela series

Storm Over Paradise
Storm Over Paradise

Which year did 'Storm Over Paradise' air?

2005
2007
2010
2007 Next question
Storm over paradise is a popular Mexican telenovela that aired from 2007 to 2008

Which Kenyan TV station aired Storm Over Paradise?

KBC
Citizen
NTV
Citizen Next question
Storm Over Paradise is one of the greatest show that citizen TV has ever aired

At what time did Storm Over Paradise show air?

6-7 PM
8-9 PM
10-11 PM
8-9 PM Next question
Storm Over Paradise aired from 8-9PM every weekday

Who were the 2 key characters in Storm Over Paradise?

Aymar Lazcano & Fake Karina Rossemberg
Nicholas Bravo & Fake Karina Rossemberg
Nicholas Bravo & Aymar Lazcano
Nicholas Bravo & Aymar Lazcano Next question
The soap opera revolved around the two love birds, Nicholas Bravo & Aymar Lazcano

Do you remember who was stung by bees in the Telenovela?

Real Karina Rossemberg
Aymar Lazcano
Fake Karina Rossemberg
Fake Karina Rossemberg Next question
At the end of the series, Maura, the woman who pretended to be Karina Rossemberg, is stung by a swarm of bees and dies of anaphylactic shock

Who went crazy after their parents were burnt alive?

Fake Karina Rossemberg
Real Karina Rossemberg
David Bravo
Real Karina Rossemberg Next question
The real Karina Rosemberg was crazy because she saw her parents burned alive. She however, bounced back and reclaimed her parents wealth!

Who discovered the black pearl?

Eliseo Bravo
Maura
Aymar Lazcano
Eliseo Bravo Next question
In 1987, two friends, Eliseo Bravo and Hernán Lazcano explore the coral reefs of Cozumel and discover the black pearl
Your score: Oops!
You must be a millennial. What an epic Telenovela you missed!
Your score: Wow!
You actually watched this epic Telenovela! You're almost there...
Your score: Old is gold my friend!
What a time to be born! You are a gem.
Your score:
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
