Quiz: Who was your worst character in 'Storm Over Paradise?'
This quiz will help you remember the plot and all characters in the epic Telenovela series
Which year did 'Storm Over Paradise' air?
2005
2007
2010
2007
Storm over paradise is a popular Mexican telenovela that aired from 2007 to 2008
Which Kenyan TV station aired Storm Over Paradise?
KBC
Citizen
NTV
Citizen
Storm Over Paradise is one of the greatest show that citizen TV has ever aired
At what time did Storm Over Paradise show air?
6-7 PM
8-9 PM
10-11 PM
8-9 PM
Storm Over Paradise aired from 8-9PM every weekday
Who were the 2 key characters in Storm Over Paradise?
Aymar Lazcano & Fake Karina Rossemberg
Nicholas Bravo & Fake Karina Rossemberg
Nicholas Bravo & Aymar Lazcano
Nicholas Bravo & Aymar Lazcano
The soap opera revolved around the two love birds, Nicholas Bravo & Aymar Lazcano
Do you remember who was stung by bees in the Telenovela?
Real Karina Rossemberg
Aymar Lazcano
Fake Karina Rossemberg
Fake Karina Rossemberg
At the end of the series, Maura, the woman who pretended to be Karina Rossemberg, is stung by a swarm of bees and dies of anaphylactic shock
Who went crazy after their parents were burnt alive?
Real Karina Rossemberg
The real Karina Rosemberg was crazy because she saw her parents burned alive. She however, bounced back and reclaimed her parents wealth!
Who discovered the black pearl?
Eliseo Bravo
In 1987, two friends, Eliseo Bravo and Hernán Lazcano explore the coral reefs of Cozumel and discover the black pearl
