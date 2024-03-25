Calculus & probability quiz: Only a Math genius can understand what is going on here
Are you a Math aficionado? Does calculus and probability pique your interest ama tuache kukusumbua?
Calculus primarily connects which two major mathematical concepts?
Shapes and Sizes
Speed and Direction
Past and Future
Derivatives and Integrals
Derivatives and Integrals Next question
Calculus is fundamentally about understanding how things change (derivatives) and adding things up (integrals). These concepts are two sides of the same coin in calculus, connecting rates of change to accumulated quantities.
What's your chance of rolling a 5 with a regular die?
1 out of 6
1 out of 5
1 out of 4
1 out of 3
1 out of 6 Next question
A regular die has six faces, and each outcome (1 through 6) is equally likely. Thus, the chance of rolling a 5 (or any specific number) is 1 in 6.
What happens to 1/x as x gets really, really big?
It gets bigger
It stays the same
It gets smaller
It disappears
It gets smaller Next question
As x increases, 1/x becomes smaller because you're dividing 1 by a larger and larger number, approaching zero as x goes to infinity.
If flipping a coin gives you heads half the time, and rolling a die gives you a 6 one-sixth of the time, what's the chance of both happening at once?
1/12
1/6
1/3
1/2
1/12 Next question
The probability of two independent events both happening is the product of their individual probabilities. So, for a coin flip (1/2) and a roll of a die (1/6), it's 1/2×1/6=1/12.
What's the slope of y=x² when x=2?
2
4
6
8
4 Next question
The slope of a curve at any point is given by its derivative. For y=x², the derivative is 2x, which means at x=2, the slope is 2(2)=4.
If it rains, I carry my umbrella 80% of the time. If it's cloudy, it rains 50% of the time. What's the chance I take my umbrella when it's cloudy?
40%
50%
80%
100%
40% Next question
If it rains (50% chance), I take my umbrella 80% of the time. Thus, the probability I take my umbrella when it's cloudy is 0.5×0.8=0.4 or 40%.
If a car's speed is given by the formula speed=2t, what's the relationship between time and its acceleration?
Directly proportional
Inversely proportional
Constant
No relationship
Constant Next question
The acceleration of a car with speed given by 2=2t is constant because the speed increases uniformly with time. There's no change in how fast the speed itself is increasing.
A bag contains 5 blue, 3 green, and 2 red marbles. If a marble is drawn at random, what is the probability that it is not blue?
2/5
1/2
1/5
5/10
1/2 Next question
There are a total of 10 marbles (5 blue, 3 green, and 2 red). The probability of drawing a marble that is not blue is the sum of the probabilities of drawing a green or a red marble, which are 3/10 and 2/10, respectively. Adding these probabilities gives 5/10, which simplifies to 1/2.
A hill's slope at any point x metres from its start is given by the gradient function g(x)=2x+3. What is the slope of the hill 5 metres from the start?
5
10
13
15
13 Next question
The slope of the hill can be found by substituting x=5 into the gradient function, g(5)=2(5)+3=10+3=13. This indicates a steep incline.
If you draw one card from a standard 52-card deck, what is the probability that the card is either a King or a Queen?
1/13
1/26
1/6
2/13
2/13 Next question
There are 4 Kings and 4 Queens in a 52-card deck. So, the total number of favorable outcomes is 8. The probability is then 8/52=2/13, meaning there's a 2 in 13 chance of drawing a King or Queen.
To math, and to everyone for whom it comes easy. Cheers!
