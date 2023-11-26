The sports category has moved to a new website.

Swahili worship songs have never been better! How many do you know? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

Celebrate the best of Swahili worship songs from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Congo in this quiz!

Tanzanian worship ministry Essence of Worship, Rwandan gospel singer Israel Mbonyi, Kenyan worship leader Dr Sarah K and worship leader Dedo Dieumerci
Complete the lyric: "Nina siri naye Yesu________"

Yaniburudisha, nikirukaruka, nikiimba 'Hossana, Amen!'
Kwa amani nayo dhiki, yanifanya niwe jasiri
Yanifanya niwe jasiri
Yanifanya niwe jasiri Next question
The lyric is from Rwandan artist Israel Mbonyi's 2023 hit "Nina Siri"
Inspired by Phillipians 4:6, this 2018 song by Goodluck Gozbert warns Christians not to engage in a war of words with others.

Ipo Siku
Hauwezi Kushindana
Mungu Hapokei Rushwa
Hauwezi Kushindana Next question
Which line comes after? "Umeinuliwa zaidi ya milima yote duniani"

Wewe ni Baba, Wewe ni Mungu
Matendo yako makuu, ya ajabu, yatisha kama nini!
Pokea sifa, utukufu wote Baba
Matendo yako makuu, ya ajabu, yatisha kama nini! Next question
The line is from "Wewe Ni Baba" by Tanzanian ministry Essence of Worship where they've featured Gladness Siyame.

Who is the Tanzanian gospel artist and record label owner behind the hit "Umejua Kunifurahisha"?

Paul Clement
Rehema Simfukwe
Joel Lwanga
Joel Lwanga Next question
Complete the lyric: "Yesu kimbilio, hajawahi kuniacha. Yesu mwamba wangu,_______________"

...bila Yesu mimi ni bure
....pahali pa kujificha
...anajua shida zangu, yeye anazitatua
....pahali pa kujificha Next question
The line is from Congolese artist Patrick Kubuya's 2019 hit "Moyo Wangu"
The first verse of this famous Swahili worship song goes: "Nijapopita kwenye bonde la mauti, sitaogopa kwani wewe uko nami. Gongo yako na fimbo lako ee Bwana vyanifariji."

"Amenifanyia Amani" by Paul Clement
"Wewe Ni Zaidi" by Eric Smith
"Bora Kushukuru" by Obby Alpha
"Amenifanyia Amani" by Paul Clement Next question
Little-known duo behind the Hymnos gospel albums Dedo Dieumerci and Naomi Mugiraneza are best known for which of their hits?

Mwenye Utukufu
Niko Salama
Majina Yote Mazuri
Majina Yote Mazuri Next question
In her latest collaborations with the music ensemble Shachah Team, this Kenyan gospel G.O.A.T. has released a series of live worship songs she wrote herself, including 'Wimbo Mpya', 'Nimekuja Kusema' & 'Ni Ndio'

Mercy Masika
Evelyn Wanjiru
Dr Sarah K
Dr Sarah K Next question
Your score: You don't know too many but we've introduced you to some good ones!
Your score: Well done! You know almost all of them!
Your score:
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
