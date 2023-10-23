When did France last host the Rugby World Cup? [Quiz]
The following quiz tests your knowledge of the Rugby World Cup.
When did France last host the Rugby World Cup?
2004
2007
2010
2013
2007 Next question
Unlike the previous tournaments in 1991 and 1999 where five countries in Europe hosted matches, the IRB decided to award France right to host the 2007 tournament to one country.
Who did New Zealand defeat in the 2015 final?
Australia
Kenya
England
Argentina
Australia Next question
New Zealand saw off Australia to make history and become the first team to win successive Rugby World Cups.
How many times have Argentina beaten the All Blacks?
2
6
7
8
2 Next question
Argentina registered two wins over All Blacks in 2020 and 2022 respectively.
How many times have South Africa won the World Cup?
8
6
3
1
3 Next question
The Springboks are tied with the New Zealand All Blacks for tournament wins at the Rugby World Cup - both teams having won 3 times - although they have participated in fewer tournaments.
With six tries, who is the leading try-scorer at the World Cup?
Will Jordan
Damian Penaud
Jonah Lomu
Richie Mo'unga
Will Jordan Next question
His total of eight tries means he has equalled the record for most tries scored at a single World Cup, joining the trio of Jonah Lomu (1999), Bryan Habana (2007) and Julian Savea (2015).
Who is the leading points scorer at the World Cup?
Thomas Ramos
Will Jordan
Bundee Aki
Marcos Kremer
Thomas Ramos Next question
Thomas Ramos has 21 conversions
What was the final score in that 1995 final when the Springboks beat the All Blacks?
10-9
14-13
15-12
20-18
15-12 Next question
All Blacks beat South Africa 15-12
Who returned from suspension for England in their win over Chile?
Tom Curry
Theo Dan
Ben Earl
Owen Farrell
Owen Farrell Next question
Steve Borthwick ended Owen Farrell's exile by recalling him as captain to face Chile.
How many penalties did South Africa miss against Ireland?
3
5
4
1
3 Next question
Three penalties and a conversion went astray and in a ferociously hard-fought game it was to prove the most significant difference between two well-matched sides.
Try to familiarise yourself with rugby.
Almost there, try to watch rugby documentaries to know more.
Congratulations on getting everything right. You truly love rugby.
