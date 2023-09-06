This quiz will tell how big an Arsenal you are
How many Arsenal jerseys do you own?
What's your ideal way to spend a Saturday afternoon?
Watching an Arsenal match chanting and cheering.
Meeting up with friends at your favourite sports bar to watch Arsenal play
Following the game from home, analyzing every play and stat on your screen
I can watch an Arsenal match depending with the opponent
What do you do after Arsenal loses a game?
Sleep
It hurts, but you know the next game will be better, and you're already planning to attend
Discuss the game passionately with friends, dissecting every detail.
Stay up all night, reading stats, and watching replays to understand what went wrong
Your favourite Arsenal player is?
What's your reaction to a last-minute Arsenal goal?
You're on your feet, celebrating wildly
You hug your friends and jump around in joy
You calmly applaud and appreciate the skill involved
You sit and clap lightly
How do you show your Arsenal pride?
By wearing your Arsenal scarf to every game.
By engaging in passionate debates about the team.
By analyzing the tactical aspects of the game and discussing them online.
By watching all Arsenal games even club friendlies
Which Arsenal historical moment is your favorite?
Winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 1989.
The Invincibles season in 2003-04
The "Arsenal DNA" era under Arsène Wenger.
Winning the FA cup in 2020
What's your dream Arsenal experience?
Meeting the Arsenal players and getting their autographs
Going on an Arsenal-themed pilgrimage to Highbury and the Emirates
Sitting down for a tactical discussion with an Arsenal coach
Meeting Mikel Arteta
You love Arsenal so much and you can do anything for your club
Share your score:
You only support Arsenal when they win
Share your score:
You started supporting Arsenal the other day
Share your score:
You deeply know the roots of your club
Share your score:
