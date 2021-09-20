Test your knowledge on African coups with this Quiz
How well do you know African Geo-Politics?
Recommended articles
This West African country was the FIRST country in Africa to experience a coup.
Nigeria
Togo
Niger
Mali
Togo had the first ever coup in Africa back in 1963 and their president, Sylvanus Olympio was one of the first to get assassinated in a military coup. Next question
This African country had TWO coups in a span of one year.
South Sudan
Mali
Guinea
Morocco
Mali had a military coup in August 2020 and May 2021 Next question
This African country has had the MOST coups in the continent.
Burkina Faso
Benin
Libya
Ethiopia
This Eastern African country had a failed coup attempt in the 80’s
Burundi
Tanzania
Kenya
Uganda
This West Africa country had a failed coup attempt in 2021
Liberia
Mauritania
Ghana
Niger
Niger. They had a failed coup attempt in March 2021 Next question
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke
Recommended articles
Test your knowledge on African coups with this Quiz
This West African country was the FIRST country in Africa to experience a coup.
Nigeria
Togo
Niger
Mali
Togo had the first ever coup in Africa back in 1963 and their president, Sylvanus Olympio was one of the first to get assassinated in a military coup. Next question
This African country had TWO coups in a span of one year.
South Sudan
Mali
Guinea
Morocco
Mali had a military coup in August 2020 and May 2021 Next question
This African country has had the MOST coups in the continent.
Burkina Faso
Benin
Libya
Ethiopia
This Eastern African country had a failed coup attempt in the 80’s
Burundi
Tanzania
Kenya
Uganda
This West Africa country had a failed coup attempt in 2021
Liberia
Mauritania
Ghana
Niger
Niger. They had a failed coup attempt in March 2021 Next question
Share your score: