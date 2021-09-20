RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Test your knowledge on African coups with this Quiz

Authors:

Muthoni Njoki

How well do you know African Geo-Politics?

Image of the map of Africa
Image of the map of Africa
Recommended articles

Authors:

Muthoni Njoki

This West African country was the FIRST country in Africa to experience a coup.

Nigeria
Togo
Niger
Mali
Togo had the first ever coup in Africa back in 1963 and their president, Sylvanus Olympio was one of the first to get assassinated in a military coup. Next question

This African country had TWO coups in a span of one year.

South Sudan
Mali
Guinea
Morocco
Mali had a military coup in August 2020 and May 2021 Next question

This African country has had the MOST coups in the continent.

Burkina Faso
Benin
Libya
Ethiopia
Burkina Faso has had 10 coups since 1966 to date Next question

This Eastern African country had a failed coup attempt in the 80’s

Burundi
Tanzania
Kenya
Uganda
Kenya had a failed coup attempt in August 1982. Next question

This West Africa country had a failed coup attempt in 2021

Liberia
Mauritania
Ghana
Niger
Niger. They had a failed coup attempt in March 2021 Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

This West African country was the FIRST country in Africa to experience a coup.

Nigeria
Togo
Niger
Mali
Togo had the first ever coup in Africa back in 1963 and their president, Sylvanus Olympio was one of the first to get assassinated in a military coup. Next question

This African country had TWO coups in a span of one year.

South Sudan
Mali
Guinea
Morocco
Mali had a military coup in August 2020 and May 2021 Next question

This African country has had the MOST coups in the continent.

Burkina Faso
Benin
Libya
Ethiopia
Burkina Faso has had 10 coups since 1966 to date Next question

This Eastern African country had a failed coup attempt in the 80’s

Burundi
Tanzania
Kenya
Uganda
Kenya had a failed coup attempt in August 1982. Next question

This West Africa country had a failed coup attempt in 2021

Liberia
Mauritania
Ghana
Niger
Niger. They had a failed coup attempt in March 2021 Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Trending

Test your knowledge on African coups with this Quiz

Image of the map of Africa