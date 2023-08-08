This quiz will accurately guess the kind of day you're having
How is your day going? Wait, don't tell us, take this #PulseQuiz and we'll probably guess the right answer.
The first thing I noticed when I woke up today
Did you have your usual breakfast this morning?
Yes! Really enjoyed it
Couldn't find the time
I normally skip breakfast
Wouldn't call what I had 'breakfast'
Any difficult day is made easier by...
Talking to my favourite people
Some quiet time in the evening
Good food
Nothing, I don't have bad days.
Pick a GIF that best represents your current mood
Pick one thing you have avoided today
A petty quarrel
Matatus
Someone I'm not getting along with
Calls za 'kukusalimia tu'
Do you have a regular bedtime?
Nope! That's for children
Yes! I find it helpful
I'm too busy for that
Don't people just sleep when they are sleepy?
There is only one time in your life when you’re twice as old as your child. When is that?
When the child reaches 10 years old
When the child is half your age
When the child reaches the age you were when you had them
When the child reaches the age you were on their first birthday
How would you rate the day so far?
Meh... Could be better
Not as busy as I anticipated
One of the good ones
Nothing could have prepared me for the kind of day I'm having
One thing you're looking forward to when this day ends
Supper!
Spending time with my people
Well-earned rest
My last stop for the day
Pick a colour that is making you feel good right now
You're lucky to be living one of the best days of your life.
You're doing a great job at avoiding all the things that could make a day difficult.
But guess what? This too shall pass!
Probably a disruption to your routine has you a bit pressed for time here and there but you're managing well.
