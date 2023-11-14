This quiz will predict what will end your current relationship

Can this quiz accurately guess what will be the straw that breaks up your current relationship? Let's find out!

Recommended articles

How long have you been in a relationship with your current partner? Less than a year 2-5 years More than 5 years We've been seeing each other for some time, not sure if it's official... How intimate is your relationship? We've had a few major fights without breaking up We've met each other's siblings We regularly spend nights together We make weekly and monthly plans together Which of these incidents have occurred in your relationship? A big gesture of love - a high-value gift, an expensive trip, a wedding e.t.c. One of us was angry and they mentioned the relationship was not worth it. A substantial sacrifice for the other person, forgoing an opportunity, making a large investment e.t.c. Micro-cheating or emotional cheating When you disagree with your partner, how do you show it? My partner and I are in synch, we don't disagree The silent treatment I'm a very expressive person, sometimes we talk, other times I act out If the disagreement leads to a stalemate, I just ignore it and move on Some reasons why most of the people close to you ended relationships Cheating and violence Losing attraction and sudden body changes External and third-party influence Incompatibility and not growing together A couple that___________together, stays together. Plays Prays Works Trains What ended your last relationship? Cheating Mutual separation Boredom Long distance Pick a profession you would never date Politician Start-Up Founder Manual labourer Journalist What do you feel is missing in your current relationship? Trust: I don't feel like past mistakes are forgiven and forgotten Seriousness: I don't feel like it's going anywhere Genuine connection: I feel like we are not completely ourselves in the relationship Intimacy: I'd like us to explore more in the bedroom Pick a statement that is true about your relationship People say we look good together, #couplegoals Best relationship I've been in for a while It's not perfect but we choose to stay together We're compatibly controversial Your score: Your relationship will most likely end in cheating. It seems like there are not enough safeguards against cheating in your current relationship and it seems to be your biggest dealbreaker. HtmlCode Share your score: Share Tweet Your score: Your relationship will most likely end by mutual agreement. You seem like pragmatic people who don't like to cause a scene or dwell on things, you will probably agree to part ways amicably. HtmlCode Share your score: Share Tweet Your score: Someone will be ghosted! It's not the worst way to end a relationship but it is also not the best but it is what it is. HtmlCode Share your score: Share Tweet Your score: Looks like it's 'til death do we part' for you. Seems like you're in a healthy relationship, probably one that will go on for a very long time. HtmlCode Share your score: Share Tweet

Help us serve you better! We are always looking for ways to improve. Let us know what you like and what we can improve on Pulse. Make Pulse better!

Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily. SUBSCRIBE Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily. SUBSCRIBE Agree to our & Terms of service. Agree to our Privacy Policy Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or: Email: news@pulselive.co.ke