Vihisishi, viambishi, vitenzi: Do you know the Swahili parts of speech? [Quiz]
Tunatafuta gwiji wa lugha ya Kiswahili.
Ipi kati ya maneno haya ni nomino?
Kula
Mwanafunzi
Na
Kwa
Mwanafunzi Next question
In Swahili, nouns (nomino) refer to people, places, things, or ideas. "Mwanafunzi" means "student," which fits this category. "Kula" is a verb meaning "to eat," "Na" is a conjunction meaning "and," and "Kwa" is a preposition.
What is the Swahili word for verbs?
Vivumishi
Vielezi
Vibainishi
Vitenzi
Vitenzi Next question
Vitenzi (verbs) in Swahili express actions or states of being, such as "kula" (to eat), "enda" (to go), and "kuwa" (to be).
Kiambishi awali "Ki-" huwa kinatumika kuashiria nini?
Wingi wa neno
Udogo au umoja wa nomino
Wakati uliopita
Wakati ujao
Udogo au umoja wa nomino Next question
In Swahili, the prefix "ki-" can indicate singularity for nouns, often denoting smaller size or a singular instance of something.
Which of the following is a function of Swahili "Viunganishi"?
To indicate time
To describe actions
To join words or sentences
To name objects
To join words or sentences Next question
Viunganishi (conjunctions) in Swahili are used to connect words, phrases, or clauses. For example, "na" means "and," connecting items or ideas.
Kiambishi "ta-" hutumika kwa Nyakati za Kiswahili kuashiria?
Wakati ujao
Wakati uliopita
Wakati timilifu
Wakati usiodhihirika
Wakati ujao Next question
What does "viambishi" refer to in Swahili?
Conjunctions
Nouns
Prefixes and suffixes
Verbs
Prefixes and suffixes Next question
Viambishi are the morphological units like prefixes, suffixes, infixes, or circumfixes added to a root word to modify its meaning or create a new word altogether in Swahili.
Neno lipi linaashiria hali ya wingi?
Mke
Mti
Mawe
Mtoto
Mawe Next question
Swahili pluralisation often involves changing the noun class prefix, for example "jiwe" meaning "a stone" becomes "mawe" indicating many stones.
How is negation typically formed in present tense Swahili verbs?
By adding "-i" at the end of the verb
By adding "ha-" before the verb
By using "hakuna" before the verb
By adding "si-" before the verb
By adding "ha-" before the verb Next question
To negate verbs in the present tense in Swahili, "ha-" is prefixed to the verb. For example, "hakuli" means "does not eat."
"Kihisishi" ni nini kwa lugha ya Kimombo?
Simile
Phrasal verb
Preposition
Interjection
Interjection Next question
"Kihisishi" is the Swahili term for an exclamation or interjection.
In Swahili, what is "tashbihi"?
Proverb
Simile
Adjective
Verb
Simile Next question
Tashbihi (similes) are figures of speech in Swahili that compare two different things, often using the words "kama" or "mfano wa," which mean "like" or "as." For example, "Jasiri kama simba" means "Brave as a lion."
