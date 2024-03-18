What does 'Ramadan Kareem' mean? [Quiz]
How many terms used during Ramadan can you explain?
Recommended articles
What does 'Ramadan Kareem' mean?
Happy New Year
Generous Ramadan
Welcome Ramadan
Peaceful Ramadan
Generous Ramadan Next question
What is 'Suhur'?
A special prayer during Ramadan
The meal consumed early in the morning by Muslims before fasting
The act of breaking the fast
A charity given during Ramadan
The meal consumed early in the morning by Muslims before fasting Next question
The term 'Sunnah' refers to...
Forbidden actions
The teachings and practices of the Prophet Muhammad
The night prayer during Ramadan
The Islamic holy book
The teachings and practices of the Prophet Muhammad Next question
What is 'Zakat al-Fitr'?
A specific prayer during Ramadan
A special fasting technique
A mandatory charitable contribution given before the end of Ramadan
A celebration at the beginning of Ramadan
A mandatory charitable contribution given before the end of Ramadan Next question
A 'Dua' is best defined as a...
Ritual purification before prayer
Pilgrimage to Mecca
Personal supplication or prayer
Fast-breaking meal
Personal supplication or prayer Next question
What is 'Tahajjud'?
Voluntary prayers performed at night, including during the last ten nights of Ramadan
A special type of food eaten during Ramadan
The donation made before the end of Ramadan
The act of reciting the Quran during Ramadan
Voluntary prayers performed at night, including during the last ten nights of Ramadan Next question
During Ramadan, what action is considered 'Sunnah' before breaking the fast?
Eating a date
Giving to charity
Reciting the Quran
Performing the evening prayer
Eating a date Next question
What is NOT a common practice during Ramadan?
Fasting from dawn till sunset
Avoiding water intake during daylight hours
Consuming alcohol in moderation
Increased prayer and recitation of the Quran
Consuming alcohol in moderation Next question
'Taraweeh' prayers are...
Optional night prayers during Ramadan
Mandatory prayers before iftar
Prayers recited at suhur
The final prayers of Ramadan
Optional night prayers during Ramadan Next question
'Iftar' refers to...
The evening prayer
The first meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan
A Ramadan decoration
Fasting from dawn till sunset
The first meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan Next question
Share your score:
Share your score:
Share your score:
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke