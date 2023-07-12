Biology quiz: What is the name of the biggest part of the human brain?
This quiz will test your knowledge and understanding of various human body concepts in the field of Biology
What are produced to fight germs in the human body?
Toxins
Adrenaline
Antibodies
Antibodies Next question
Antibodies attach to a specific antigen and make it easier for the immune cells to destroy the antigen.
How many pairs of chromosomes does a person have?
23
24
26
23 Next question
Chromosomes come in pairs. Normally, each cell in the human body has 23 pairs of chromosomes (46 total chromosomes). Half come from the mother, the other half comes from the father.
What substance acts as a catalyst for biological reactions in living organisms?
Enzyme
Saliva
DNA
Enzyme Next question
A fundamental task of proteins is to act as enzymes, catalysts that increase the rate of virtually all the chemical reactions within cells.
A DNA molecule is described as being what shape?
Single helix
Double helix
Triple helix
Double helix Next question
DNA is made of two linked strands that wind around each other to resemble a twisted ladder — a shape known as a double helix.
What is the name of the biggest part of the human brain?
The frontal lobe
The cerebellum
The cerebrum
The cerebrum Next question
The cerebrum is the largest part of the brain and is divided into nearly symmetrical left and right hemispheres by a deep groove, the longitudinal fissure.
Which vitamin is water-soluble as opposed to fat-soluble?
Vitamin C
Vitamin A
Vitamin D
Vitamin C Next question
Vitamins are classified as either fat soluble (vitamins A, D, E and K) or water soluble (vitamins B and C). This difference between the two groups is very important. It determines how each vitamin acts within the body.
What are the building blocks of proteins?
Fibres
enzymes
Amino acids
Amino acids Next question
Amino acids are protein's building blocks. Your body needs 20 of them to help it function properly, as well as build and repair itself.
What is the human body's largest organ?
Skull
Skin
Lungs
Skin Next question
The skin is the largest organ of the human body. It is soft, to allow movement, but still tough enough to resist breaking or tearing.
Where are cell walls found in living organisms?
Cell Membrane
Skin
Plants
Plants Next question
Cell walls are found in most plant cells, bacteria, algae, fungi, and some archaea.
