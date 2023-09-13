What kind of a person are you? [Quiz]
Take the following quiz to gain insight into your personality.
How do you typically communicate with others?
Have hands on your hips
Talking with your arms folded
Push the person you are talking to
Play with your hair
What is your typical reaction when you come across something incredibly amusing?
A big laugh
Big smile
Sheepish smile
A quiet chuckle
What is your usual position when you're about to drift off to sleep?
Lying flat on your back.
Lying with your head beneath the blankets.
Resting on your side, slightly curled up.
Lying with one arm serving as a pillow for your head.
What are your typical experiences or activities when you dream?
Flying
Fighting
Dreamless sleep
Beautiful dreams
How do you typically behave when you arrive at a party or social gathering?
Sneak into the party
Make a quiet entrance
Make a loud entrance
You don't party
How would you describe your walking style or manner?
Walk slowly
Walk fairly fast
Walk slowly with head held high
Walk fast with long strides
When do you generally experience your highest levels of energy and focus?
In the morning
Late at night
In the afternoon
Everytime
