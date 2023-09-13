The sports category has moved to a new website.

What kind of a person are you? [Quiz]

Fabian Simiyu

Take the following quiz to gain insight into your personality.

A man smiling at his phone
A man smiling at his phone

How do you typically communicate with others?

Have hands on your hips
Talking with your arms folded
Push the person you are talking to
Play with your hair

What is your typical reaction when you come across something incredibly amusing?

A big laugh
Big smile
Sheepish smile
A quiet chuckle

What is your usual position when you're about to drift off to sleep?

Lying flat on your back.
Lying with your head beneath the blankets.
Resting on your side, slightly curled up.
Lying with one arm serving as a pillow for your head.

What are your typical experiences or activities when you dream?

Flying
Fighting
Dreamless sleep
Beautiful dreams

How do you typically behave when you arrive at a party or social gathering?

Sneak into the party
Make a quiet entrance
Make a loud entrance
You don't party

How would you describe your walking style or manner?

Walk slowly
Walk fairly fast
Walk slowly with head held high
Walk fast with long strides

When do you generally experience your highest levels of energy and focus?

In the morning
Late at night
In the afternoon
Everytime
Your score: Shy worrior
Embarrassed Good Music GIF by Desiigner - Find & Share on GIPHY
Your score: Natural leader
Twitch Boss GIF by Hyper RPG - Find & Share on GIPHY
Your score: Self centred leader
Ayanna Pressley Squad GIF by GIPHY News - Find & Share on GIPHY
Your score: Attention seeker
Attention GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
