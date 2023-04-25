The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

What's your superpower? Find out with this quiz

Miriam Mwende

Everyone has that one superpower that saves the day every time!

Man working out in the gym in a blue & red Superman print tank top shirt [Photo: Pixabay]
Man working out in the gym in a blue & red Superman print tank top shirt [Photo: Pixabay]

Recommended articles

Pick 1 activity you'd rather live without

Doing the dishes
Doing laundry
Making your bed every morning
Cleaning your house

What would you do to help an adult who has swallowed something poisonous?

Immediately call for an ambulance or raise alarm for those around to be aware
Try to remove any poison that may still be in the person's mouth
Try to identify the poison and Google remedies
Try to induce vomiting

Which 2023 song have you already replayed too many times?

Davido - "UNAVAILABLE" ft Musa Keys
Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj - "Princess Diana"
Victony - "Soweto" with Don Toliver, Rema & Tempoe
Bensoul x Bien - "Navutishwa"

The best hero from DC Universe

Clark Kent (Superman)
Diana Prince (Wonder Woman)
Bruce Wayne (Batman)
Barry Allen (The Flash)

This is something you consider to be evil in human beings

Telling lies or leaving out the truth
Laziness
Exploiting people's weaknesses
Ignorance/limited knowledge

This wardrobe malfunction is your worst nightmare

The zipper on your jeans decides not to work
Accidental indecent exposure
Dealing with a wedgie all day
A visible stain

Pick a cause you feel strongly about

Helping the poor
Preserving indigenous culture & heritage
Access to quality healthcare
Promoting free speech & good governance

The best hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Peter Parker (Spiderman)
Shuri (Black Panther)
Thor
Tony Stark (Iron Man)

You agree with most of the values this global leader represents

Twitter owner & CEO Elon Musk
Musician & leading beauty entrepreneur Rihanna
South African opposition leader & MP Julius Malema
Kenyan First Lady & women empowerment advocate Rachel Ruto

In the future, I hope human beings will have...

Mind uploading (Transferring human consciousness into robots or computers)
A way to reverse climate change
Regenerative medicine (Ability to grow human "spare parts" medically)
A world without borders, instead of being a citizen of a country, being a citizen of the human race
Your score: Your superpower is kindness!
While kindness doesn't scream extra-human ability, it is still one of the superpowers that many people depend on to navigate the world. Kindness has the ability to disarm and win people over.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Your superpower is clear thinking!
You've probably received a million compliments from people over your ability to resolve problems efficiently. You're probably the person people call when they need to make critical decisions.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Your superpower is your intuition!
You often rely on your gut feeling and it is rarely wrong. The good thing is that intuition comes from learning how to notice tiny details and cues most people miss.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Your superpower is your personality!
You have the unique ability to influence the people who come in contact with you. It will not be a surprise that people take your recommendations seriously and many ask for your advice on their personal matters.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Murkomen announces changes in driving license renewal

CS Murkomen announces changes in driving license renewal

Top 10 African cities with the highest cost of living

Top 10 African cities with the highest cost of living

Top 10 African cities with the fastest-growing millionaire population

Top 10 African cities with the fastest-growing millionaire population

Ruto takes down State House bar

Ruto takes down State House bar

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man working out in the gym in a blue & red Superman print tank top shirt [Photo: Pixabay]

What's your superpower? Find out with this quiz

Ugandan politician Bobi wine, American rapper Nicki Minaj, Loius Vuitton Creative Director Pharrell Williams and Lizzo

Fashion lovers: Can you correctly guess the trends these famous people started? [Quiz]