What's your superpower? Find out with this quiz
Everyone has that one superpower that saves the day every time!
Pick 1 activity you'd rather live without
What would you do to help an adult who has swallowed something poisonous?
Immediately call for an ambulance or raise alarm for those around to be aware
Try to remove any poison that may still be in the person's mouth
Try to identify the poison and Google remedies
Try to induce vomiting
Which 2023 song have you already replayed too many times?
The best hero from DC Universe
This is something you consider to be evil in human beings
Telling lies or leaving out the truth
Laziness
Exploiting people's weaknesses
Ignorance/limited knowledge
This wardrobe malfunction is your worst nightmare
Pick a cause you feel strongly about
Helping the poor
Preserving indigenous culture & heritage
Access to quality healthcare
Promoting free speech & good governance
The best hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
You agree with most of the values this global leader represents
In the future, I hope human beings will have...
Mind uploading (Transferring human consciousness into robots or computers)
A way to reverse climate change
Regenerative medicine (Ability to grow human "spare parts" medically)
A world without borders, instead of being a citizen of a country, being a citizen of the human race
While kindness doesn't scream extra-human ability, it is still one of the superpowers that many people depend on to navigate the world. Kindness has the ability to disarm and win people over.
You often rely on your gut feeling and it is rarely wrong. The good thing is that intuition comes from learning how to notice tiny details and cues most people miss.
