RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

When was the last time Arsenal won the EPL? [Take this Quiz]

Authors:

Muthoni Njoki

Test your knowledge of European football.

Man of the moment: Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates his winner against Norwich
Man of the moment: Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates his winner against Norwich
Recommended articles

Authors:

Muthoni Njoki

When was the last time Arsenal FC won the English Premier League (EPL) title?

2003/2004 season
2007/2008 season
1990/1991 season
1995/1996 season
Arsenal FC last won the English Premier League (EPL) was in the 2003-2004 season. They won 26 games and had a total of 90 points Since the inception of the Premier League/ First Division, Arsenal has won the title 13 times. This is the third highest number of wins after Manchester United and Liverpool. Next question

Which football club won the 2020/2021 English Premier League (EPL) title?

Liverpool FC
Manchester United FC
Manchester City FC
Tottenham Hotspur FC
Manchester City F.C. won the 2020/2021 EPL title. Manchester City is one of the seven teams to win the title. They had a total of 86 points and this was their fifth Premier League title. Next question

Which footballer holds the most Ballon d’Or wins?

Kylian Mbappé
Lionel Messi
Ronaldinho
Kaka
With 6 awards, Lionel Messi holds the title of most Ballon d’Or wins. Messi’s first win was in 2009 when he was signed with Barcelona. His most recent win was in 2019. Currently, Messi plays for Paris Saint Germain. Next question

Who was the first African footballer to win the Ballon d’Or award?

Sadio Mané
Salif Keita
Samuel Eto’o
George Weah
In 1995, George Weah became the first and only African to win the Ballon d’Or award. At the time of the win, he was playing for A.C Milan. In the same year, Weah also wonthe FIFA World Player of the Year award. Currently, he’s serving as Liberia’s 25th President. He became president in January 2018, taking over from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Next question

Which was the first European football club to sign Dennis Oliech?

FC Nantes
Ajaccio
Auxerre II
Nimes
FC Nantes, a French professional football club, was the first European football club tosign, famous Kenyan footballer, Dennis Oliech in 2005. The club is based in the Frenchcity, Nantes. Prior to joining FC Nantes he was signed with the Qatari club, Al-Arabi SC. Next question

Who are the current (2020-2021) UEFA Champions League winner?

Real Madrid CF
FC Bayern Munich
AFC Ajax
Chelsea FC
The current UEFA Champions League winner is Chelsea FC. They defeated Manchester City 1-0 to clinch the title.This is the second time that Chelsea has won the title; the first time they won the title was in 2012. Next question

Which is the most successful football club in the UEFA Women’s Champions League?

Lyon
FC Barcelona
Chelsea FC
Paris Saint-Germain FC
Based in the city Lyon, Olympique Lyon (OL), also referred to as Lyon, is a French Women’s football club has recorded 7 title wins at the UEFA Women’s Champions League and are thus considered as the most successful club. Next question

Which club does Kenyan female footballer Annedy Kundu play for?

Lakatamia FC
Barcelona FA
Borrusia Pankow
AEL Limassol
Female goalkeeper Annedy Kundu currently plays for First Divison Cypriot football team, AEL Limassol. She’s signed on a two-year deal. Prior to this, Annedy was signed to Lakatamia F.C. Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Which Kenyan rugby player doubles up as a self-taught chef? [Quiz]

Kenyan rugby player Dennis Ombachi in action

When was the last time Arsenal won the EPL? [Take this Quiz]

Man of the moment: Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates his winner against Norwich