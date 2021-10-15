When was the last time Arsenal won the EPL? [Take this Quiz]

In 1995, George Weah became the first and only African to win the Ballon d’Or award. At the time of the win, he was playing for A.C Milan. In the same year, Weah also wonthe FIFA World Player of the Year award. Currently, he’s serving as Liberia’s 25th President. He became president in January 2018, taking over from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Next question

Photo: Pulse Ghana