When was the last time Arsenal won the EPL? [Take this Quiz]
Test your knowledge of European football.
When was the last time Arsenal FC won the English Premier League (EPL) title?
2003/2004 season
2007/2008 season
1990/1991 season
1995/1996 season
Arsenal FC last won the English Premier League (EPL) was in the 2003-2004 season. They won 26 games and had a total of 90 points Since the inception of the Premier League/ First Division, Arsenal has won the title 13 times. This is the third highest number of wins after Manchester United and Liverpool. Next question
Which football club won the 2020/2021 English Premier League (EPL) title?
Liverpool FC
Manchester United FC
Manchester City FC
Tottenham Hotspur FC
Manchester City F.C. won the 2020/2021 EPL title. Manchester City is one of the seven teams to win the title. They had a total of 86 points and this was their fifth Premier League title. Next question
Which footballer holds the most Ballon d’Or wins?
Kylian Mbappé
Lionel Messi
Ronaldinho
Kaka
Who was the first African footballer to win the Ballon d’Or award?
Sadio Mané
Salif Keita
Samuel Eto’o
George Weah
In 1995, George Weah became the first and only African to win the Ballon d’Or award. At the time of the win, he was playing for A.C Milan. In the same year, Weah also wonthe FIFA World Player of the Year award. Currently, he’s serving as Liberia’s 25th President. He became president in January 2018, taking over from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Next question
Which was the first European football club to sign Dennis Oliech?
FC Nantes
Ajaccio
Auxerre II
Nimes
Who are the current (2020-2021) UEFA Champions League winner?
Real Madrid CF
FC Bayern Munich
AFC Ajax
Chelsea FC
Which is the most successful football club in the UEFA Women’s Champions League?
Lyon
FC Barcelona
Chelsea FC
Paris Saint-Germain FC
Which club does Kenyan female footballer Annedy Kundu play for?
Lakatamia FC
Barcelona FA
Borrusia Pankow
AEL Limassol
