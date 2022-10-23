Where was Karim Benzema born? [Take this Quiz]
Test your knowledge on the following football questions.
Where was Karim Benzema born?
Monaco
Lyon
Paris
Lyon Next question
Karim Benzema was born on December 19, 1987, in Lyon France.
Which African football star has 27 siblings?
Alex Song
Didier Drogba
Samuel Etoo
Alex Song Next question
Alex Song has 10 brothers and 17 sisters.
Which player was never caught in an offside position in his whole career?
Thierry Henry
Eric Cantona
Zenedine Zidane
Zenedine Zidane Next question
Zenedine Zidane played out his whole career without being caught in an offside position.
Which player scored 100 Premier League goals without a hat-trick?
Steven Gerrard
Frank Lampard
Ryan Giggs
Ryan Giggs Next question
Ryan Giggs scored a milestone of 100 goals without a hat-trick in his career.
Which coach uses the phrase "you have a bright future" to mean that you can't make it in his current squad?
Carlo Ancelotti
Jose Mourinho
Xavi Hernandez
Jose Mourinho Next question
Jose Mourinho uses the phrase "you have a bright future" to imply that you still have a long way to go before you have a breakthrough into his XI.
Which 2 countries call it soccer instead of football?
China and Japan
Norway and Scotland
USA and Canada
USA and Canada Next question
USA and Canada are the only 2 countries in the whole world that refer to football as soccer. American football which is more of rugby is what they refer to mainly as football.
Which famous football star has no tattoos at all?
Tony Kroos
Casemiro
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Next question
Cristiano Ronaldo has no tattoos at all because he is a regular blood donor.
Which of the following players has never won a European trophy?
Sadio Mane
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Tammy Abraham
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Next question
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has never laid his hands on a European title despite playing for various big clubs that have lifted the trophies at different times.
Which of the following players has a record of being substituted the most?
Shola Ameobi
Theo Walcott
Ryan Giggs
Shola Ameobi Next question
Shola Ameobi has a record of being substituted 142 times in the history of football.
Which Club has the highest capacity in the EPL?
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
Manchester United Next question
Manchester United's Old Trafford has a capacity of 74,310 seats.
Share your score:
Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke