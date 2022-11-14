Which celestial bodies did Joshua command to stay still? [Quiz]
Test your knowledge on the following Bible questions.
Which celestial bodies did Joshua command to stay still?
The sun and moon
The stars and the clouds
The moon and stars
The sun and moon Next question
Joshua prayed to God to make the sun and moon stand still that they may win a war.
How many books did Apostle Paul write in the Bible?
12
13
14
13 Next question
Out of the 27 books in the New Testament, Apostle Paul wrote 13 of them.
What is the longest book in the Bible?
Genesis
Exodus
Psalms
Psalms Next question
Psalms is the longest book in the Bible with a total of 30,147 words.
How many books does the Bible contain?
66
65
63
66 Next question
The most popular book in the world has a total of 66 books in it.
How many people were present in Noah's ark during the floods?
10
8
12
8 Next question
Noah's three sons and their wives, Noah himself and his wife Emzara were the only human beings in the ark during the floods/ storm.
Who was the father of Jesus Christ?
Joseph
Angel Gabriel
God
God Next question
God is said to be Jesus' father since Mary conceived Him through the Holy Spirit while Joseph played the role of a father figure in raising Jesus on earth.
What was the name of King Herod's daughter who requested for John the Baptist's head?
Salome
Herodias
Gomer
Salome Next question
Salome is the name of King Herod's daughter and she requested for John the Baptist's head after being convinced by the mother, Herodias, to ask for the head as a present after dancing for her father.
At what age did Jesus die?
34
33
32
33 Next question
Jesus started his ministry work around AD 27-29 and died around AD 30 and 36 at the age of 33 years.
What did Mathew used to do before he followed Jesus?
Fisherman
Tax collector
Businessman
Tax collector Next question
Matthew worked as a tax collector in Capernaum before he shifted into Jesus' ministry.
Who was the first King of Israel?
Saul
David
Ahab
Saul Next question
Saul was the first King of Israel and he ruled between 1021–1000 bc.
