Which country first decorated Christmas trees? [Quiz]

Fabian Simiyu

Test your knowledge on the following Christmas questions

Red Volkswagen Beetle scale model with a Christmas tree [Photo: Kristina Paukshtite]
Red Volkswagen Beetle scale model with a Christmas tree [Photo: Kristina Paukshtite]
Which country first decorated Christmas trees?

Berlin, Germany in 1510
Riga, Latvia in 1510
Washington, USA in 1510
Riga, Latvia in 1510 Next question
The Christmas tree was decorated in Latvia in the year 1510 in the city of Riga.

Where was Jesus born?

Bethlehem
Nazareth
Galilee
Bethlehem Next question
Jesus was born in Bethlehem.

What King was crowned on Christmas Day?

King George II of England
King William I of England in 1066
King David II of England
King William I of England Next question
King William I of England in 1066

Who wrote A Christmas Carol?

Charles Dickens
Paul Dickens
Peter Dickens
Charles Dickens Next question

In what country did Silent Night originate?

Wales
England
Austria
Austria Next question
The lyrics were written by Joseph Mohr in 1816.

In what century was it written Xmas for the first time?

16th
17th
18th
16th Next question

Which of the following gifts were presented to Jesus at birth?

Gold, Bronze and Silver
Gold, Incense, and Myrrh
Gold, Myrrh and Silver
Gold, Incense, and Myrrh Next question

Which of the gifts presented to Jesus signified suffering?

Gold
Myrrh
Bronze
Myrrh Next question
Myrrh (an embalming oil) is a symbol of death.

Who dedicated baby Jesus to the Lord in the temple?

Simeon
Joseph
Mary
Simeon Next question
Jesus was dedicated to the Lord in Jerusalem by Simeon who understood that the baby in his arms was the Savior for sinners and was the King of kings.
Your score: Oops!
Please go to Church.
Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

