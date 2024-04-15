Which team won the first-ever Mashemeji Derby? [Quiz]
Every time Gor Mahia clashes with AFC Leopards marks a highlight for Kenyan football fandom, the Mashemeji Derby!
What year was the first official Mashemeji Derby played?
1964
1968
1970
1975
1968 Next question
The first official match between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, then known as Abaluhya Football Club, was played in 1968. This marked the beginning of one of the most celebrated rivalries in Kenyan football.
Which team won the first Mashemeji Derby?
Gor Mahia
AFC Leopards
AFC Leopards Next question
AFC Leopards won the first official derby, establishing an early lead in the historical head-to-head records between the two clubs.
What is the meaning of 'Mashemeji' in the context of this derby?
Eternal rivals
Friendly competitors
In-laws
Traditional enemies
In-laws Next question
'Mashemeji' is a Swahili term that translates to 'in-laws.' The derby is nicknamed so due to the close familial ties and friendships that often cross the fanbases of these two clubs.
Which stadium is most commonly associated with hosting the Mashemeji Derby?
Nyayo Stadium
Moi International Sports Centre
Nairobi City Stadium
Kasarani Stadium
Kasarani Stadium Next question
While the derby has been hosted in multiple venues, Kasarani Stadium is often the most used venue for this high-stakes match due to its larger capacity and facilities.
Which club has won the most Mashemeji Derbies as of 2023?
Gor Mahia
AFC Leopards
Gor Mahia Next question
Gor Mahia has traditionally had the upper hand in the derby, winning more matches against AFC Leopards over the years.
When did Gor Mahia achieve its largest victory margin in the derby, and what was the score?
1997, 4-1
1978, 2-0
2016, 3-0
1980, 3-0
1997, 4-1 Next question
In 1997, Gor Mahia defeated AFC Leopards with a score of 4-1, marking their largest victory margin in the history of the derby.
What significant event happened in the 1987 Mashemeji Derby?
The game was played outside Kenya for the first time
The match was abandoned due to fans rioting
It was the first derby televised live
A record attendance was set
The match was abandoned due to fans rioting Next question
The 1987 derby is infamous as it had to be abandoned because of riots by the fans, highlighting the intense passions this match stirs.
Who is a notable player known for scoring in multiple Mashemeji Derbies?
Joe Kadenge Next question
Joe Kadenge is a legendary Kenyan footballer who played for AFC Leopards and is famously remembered for his performances in various derbies.
What year did AFC Leopards last win the Kenyan Premier League as of 2023?
1998
2010
2002
2013
1998 Next question
AFC Leopards last won the Kenyan Premier League in 1998, which has added an extra layer of rivalry as they seek to reclaim past glories against Gor Mahia.
Which factor is NOT considered a cause for the intense rivalry between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards?
Ethnic compositions of the fan bases
Political affiliations of the clubs
Proximity of the clubs' home grounds
Difference in football playing styles
Difference in football playing styles Next question
While ethnic and political differences, along with geographical proximity, have fueled the rivalry, the difference in playing styles is not typically considered a major factor in the intensity of the Mashemeji Derby.
