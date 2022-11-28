Who scored Croatia's 4th goal against Canada? [Quiz]
Test your knowledge on the following 2022 FIFA World Cup questions
Who scored Croatia's 4th goal against Canada?
Lovro Majer
Marko Livaja
Luka modric
Lovro Majer Next question
Lovro Majer scored Croatia's 4th goal against Canada in the 90+4 minute.
Which African nation bundled Qatar out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Ghana
Senegal
Morocco
Senegal Next question
Senegal beat Qatar 3-1 to kick them out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Who was the first player to be red-carded in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Wayne Hennessey
Mehdi Taremi
Kieffer Moore
Wayne Hennessey Next question
Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey was the first player to be red-carded in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Which one of the following is the highest-scoring match in the 2022 World Cup?
Portugal vs Ghana
Spain vs Costa Rica
Croatia vs Canada
Spain vs Costa Rica Next question
Spain beat Costa Rica 7-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
How many goals were scored on November 27, 2022 in all World Cup matches?
8 goals
9 goals
10 goals
10 goals Next question
A total of 10 goals were scored on November 27, 2022, with Croatia vs Canada producing the highest number of goals, 5.
What needs to happen for Germany to retain their spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Spain to beat Japan and Germany to beat Costa Rica
Germany to beat Costa Rica and Spain to settle for a draw with Japan
Everything mentioned above
Spain to beat Japan and Germany to beat Costa Rica Next question
Who is the youngest scorer in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Pablo Gavi
Jude Bellingham
Jamal Musiala
Pablo Gavi Next question
Pablo Gavi was 18 years and 110 days old when he scored against Costa Rica in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Which of the following players scored in Netherlands' 1-1 draw against Ecuador?
Cody Gakpo and Enner Valencia
Enner Valencia and Memphis Depay
Cody Gakpo and Gonzalo Plata
Cody Gakpo and Enner Valencia Next question
What two records has Cristiano Ronaldo broken in Qatar?
Scoring in 5 consecutive World Cup tournaments and being the fastest goal scorer
Scoring in 5 consecutive World Cup tournaments and in 10 consecutive international matches
Scoring in 5 consecutive World Cup tournaments and surpassing 500 million Instagram followers
Scoring in 5 consecutive World Cup tournaments and in 10 consecutive international matches Next question
