Who was the first Kenyan woman to play professional football in Europe? [Quiz]

Muthoni Njoki

Kenyan football fans here is your opportunity to test your knowledge of Kenyan football.

Doreen Nabwire, first Kenyan woman to play professional football in Europe
Doreen Nabwire, first Kenyan woman to play professional football in Europe
How many times has Kenya appeared at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments?

10
6
3
8
6 Next question
Kenya has appeared a total of six times at the AFCON tournaments. The first time Kenya qualified was in 1972. The games were held in Yaounde and Douala in Cameroon. Kenya was eliminated at the group stages. The last time Kenya participated in the AFCON tournament was in 2019.

Which football team won the 2020/2021 Kenya Premier League (KPL)?

Gor Mahia
FC Leopards
Tusker FC
KCB
Tusker FC Next question
They defeated Bidco United 2-1 to clinch the title. Founded in 1969, Tusker FC is considered one of the most successful football clubs in Kenya, with 12 Kenya Premier League titles.

Who was the first Kenyan woman to play professional football in Europe?

Doreen Nabwire
Nelly Sawe
Pauline Atieno
Samantha Akinyi
Doreen Nabwire Next question
In 2009, she signed a contract with the German second division club Werder Bremen. Nabwire also played for FC Cologne. She quit football after she ruptured her Achilles tendon. Locally she played for the Mathare United Women team.

What is Harambee Starlets' - the Kenya National Women’s Football team - current (2021) ranking on FIFA?

133
124
140
50
140 Next question
In 2021, Harambee Starlets ranked at position 140 with 986 points. Their highest ranking was position 108 in 2017.

What is Harambee Stars' - the Kenya National Men’s team - current (2021) ranking on FIFA?

102
99
68
100
102 Next question
Harambee Stars are currently ranked at position 102 with 1205 points. Their highest ranking was position 68 in 2008.

Which international team does centre-forward Michael Olunga play for?

Kashiwa Reysol
Al Duhail SC
Ginora
Qatar SC
Al Duhail SC Next question
Michael Olunga is currently signed up to the Qatari Sports Club Al Duhail SCon a three seasons contract. Olunga joined Al Duhail SC in 2021 and plays in the centre-forward position. Previously, he played for Kashiwa Reysol, a Japanese club.

Who is the current Harambee Stars captain?

Dennis Oliech
Victor Wanyama
William Ouma
Michael Olunga
Michael Olunga Next question
Michael Olunga is the current Harambee Stars captain. He replaced the recently retired and internationally celebrated footballer Victor Wanyama.

Which European football team does left-back player Eric Otieno play for?

AC Ajaccio
AIK Fotboll
Tottenham Spurs
Vasalunds
AIK Fotboll Next question
Eric Otieno currently plays for Allmänna Idrottsklubben (AIK), a Swedish football club. Otieno joined AIK in January 2020. Prior to this, he played for Vasalunds IF, a Swedish football club.

Who was the first Kenyan footballer to play in the UEFA Champions League?

McDonald Mariga
Francis Kahata
Mike Origi
Arnold Origi
McDonald Mariga Next question
On March 16th, 2010, retired defensive midfielder McDonald Mariga made history by being the first Kenyan footballer to play in the UEFA Champions League. He was signed with Inter Milan, and the match was against Chelsea. Inter Milan won the game at 1-0.
Your score:
