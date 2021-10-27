Who was the first Kenyan woman to play professional football in Europe? [Quiz]
Kenyan football fans here is your opportunity to test your knowledge of Kenyan football.
How many times has Kenya appeared at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments?
10
6
3
8
6
Kenya has appeared a total of six times at the AFCON tournaments. The first time Kenya qualified was in 1972. The games were held in Yaounde and Douala in Cameroon. Kenya was eliminated at the group stages. The last time Kenya participated in the AFCON tournament was in 2019.
Which football team won the 2020/2021 Kenya Premier League (KPL)?
Gor Mahia
FC Leopards
Tusker FC
KCB
Who was the first Kenyan woman to play professional football in Europe?
Doreen Nabwire
Nelly Sawe
Pauline Atieno
Samantha Akinyi
What is Harambee Starlets' - the Kenya National Women’s Football team - current (2021) ranking on FIFA?
133
124
140
50
140
In 2021, Harambee Starlets ranked at position 140 with 986 points. Their highest ranking was position 108 in 2017.
What is Harambee Stars' - the Kenya National Men’s team - current (2021) ranking on FIFA?
102
99
68
100
102
Harambee Stars are currently ranked at position 102 with 1205 points. Their highest ranking was position 68 in 2008.
Which international team does centre-forward Michael Olunga play for?
Kashiwa Reysol
Al Duhail SC
Ginora
Qatar SC
Who is the current Harambee Stars captain?
Dennis Oliech
Victor Wanyama
William Ouma
Michael Olunga
Michael Olunga
Michael Olunga is the current Harambee Stars captain. He replaced the recently retired and internationally celebrated footballer Victor Wanyama.
Which European football team does left-back player Eric Otieno play for?
AC Ajaccio
AIK Fotboll
Tottenham Spurs
Vasalunds
Who was the first Kenyan footballer to play in the UEFA Champions League?
McDonald Mariga
Francis Kahata
Mike Origi
Arnold Origi
