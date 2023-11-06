The sports category has moved to a new website.

Can you match the video title with the YouTuber? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

Here are some interesting Kenyan YouTube video titles, can you identify which creator posted them?

MY BOYFRIEND Reveals How We EARN Over 1.5Million Monthly On YOUTUBE!

Sprinkles of Keranta
Eve Mungai
Felicity Shiru
Wambo Ashley
Eve Mungai Next question
The Three Man Army

3Men_Army Kenya/The 97s Podcast
Njugush
Eddie Butita
Abel Mutua
Abel Mutua Next question
HOW TO BE IN MY NANNY'S SHOES, WE SWITCHED ROLES FOR A DAY, HILLARIOUS😂

Milly WaJesus
Diana Bahati
Jackie Matubia
Milly Chebby
Diana Bahati Next question
My Encounter with a Gay person that offered me a Lift…2022 Elections anxiety

YY Comedian
Flaqo
Andrew Kibe
2Mbili TV
YY Comedian Next question
We share a husband, live in the same house and have no apologies to make

Jeff Kuria
Best Kept Secrets Podcast
Lynn Ngugi
Ngugi Wa Karanja
Lynn Ngugi Next question
HIRING A HOT 🔥 NANNY PRANK ON WIFE

Bahati Kenya
WaJesus Family
Nicholas Kioko
Thee Pluto
WaJesus Family Next question
I Crashed My Brothers Car Then I Surprised Him With His Dream Car!

Miss Trudy
Sammy Kioko
Thee Pluto
Diana B
Miss Trudy Next question
What i found on my boyfriend’s phone🙆🏾‍♀️, Totally honest

Eve Mungai
Miss Trudy
Cartoon Comedian
Yvonne Khisa
Yvonne Khisa Next question
Don’t believe these lies they told you about LOVE!

Judy Nyawira - Bi Mkurugenzi
ManTalk.ke
TMI Podcast KE
The Joy Ride
TMI Podcast KE Next question
Asking for a friend, I lied I was a virgin and ghosted him

Sharon K. Mwangi
TMI Podcast
Stephanie Ng'ang'a
Sprinkles of Keranta
Stephanie Ng'ang'a Next question
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
