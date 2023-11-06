Can you match the video title with the YouTuber? [Quiz]
Here are some interesting Kenyan YouTube video titles, can you identify which creator posted them?
MY BOYFRIEND Reveals How We EARN Over 1.5Million Monthly On YOUTUBE!
Eve Mungai Next question
The Three Man Army
Abel Mutua Next question
HOW TO BE IN MY NANNY'S SHOES, WE SWITCHED ROLES FOR A DAY, HILLARIOUS😂
Diana Bahati Next question
My Encounter with a Gay person that offered me a Lift…2022 Elections anxiety
YY Comedian Next question
We share a husband, live in the same house and have no apologies to make
Lynn Ngugi Next question
HIRING A HOT 🔥 NANNY PRANK ON WIFE
WaJesus Family Next question
I Crashed My Brothers Car Then I Surprised Him With His Dream Car!
Miss Trudy Next question
What i found on my boyfriend’s phone🙆🏾♀️, Totally honest
Yvonne Khisa Next question
Don’t believe these lies they told you about LOVE!
TMI Podcast KE Next question
Asking for a friend, I lied I was a virgin and ghosted him
Stephanie Ng'ang'a Next question
You're definitely not a YouTube savant.
