Eric Omondi reveals role Raila & Ida will play in political debut

While Eric's philanthropic efforts and activism have fueled rumours of political ambition, he recently shed light on his discussions with the Odingas and his contemplation of a political future.

On Monday, September 11, Eric Omondi met with Raila Odinga, a move that many interpreted as a significant step toward a political career.

Eric expressed his gratitude for the meeting, saying, "Spent the day with Baba Yesterday and received too much wisdom. The future is too bright. There is a lot of Hope. Tomorrow looks good."

The following day, on Tuesday, September 12, Eric Omondi spent time with Ida Odinga, further fueling speculation about his political aspirations.

However, in an interview with Mzazi Willy Tuva on Radio Citizen, Eric clarified that these meetings were not politically motivated but were rather focused on other aspects of life.

He pointed out that should he venture into politics he would have to consult Raila and Ida.

"Maneno ya siasa ilikuja sababu nilianza kusaidia watu, lakini huo muda ukifika nitarudi tena kwa baba na mama. Juzi tumeongea mambo ya biashara na ndoa," Eric explained.

Eric Omondi also addressed the ongoing rumours about his potential candidacy for the Lang'ata parliamentary seat.

He acknowledged the significant support he has received from his followers and the encouragement to run for office, saying, given the effort he has put into pushing for change, he is seriously thinking about running for office.

While Eric has not made a final decision regarding his political future, he emphasised that if he were to venture into politics, he would seek guidance and consultation from Raila and Ida Odinga.

Their meetings, he noted, were more about personal growth and learning from their experiences.

Eric Omondi comments on Jalango's expulsion from ODM

Omondi commented further castigated Lang'ata lawmaker's move to work with the president despite the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party's stand.

