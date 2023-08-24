The sports category has moved to a new website.

Muma Pix describes how he relates with Jackie Matubia

Lynet Okumu

Muma Pix discloses the bond between him & Jackie Matubia, days after a video of them in bed together went viral.

Photographer Muma Pix
Amid swirling rumors, photographer Francis Mungai, popularly known as Muma Pix, has stepped forward to set the record straight regarding his relationship with actress Jackie Matubia.

In an interview with a local media outlet on August 23, Muma Pix, who won the Photography Influencer of the Year Award at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2022, addressed the speculations that have been circulating on social media, emphasising that his bond with Jackie is rooted in friendship and professional collaboration.

The buzz surrounding their relationship gained momentum when a video emerged showing Muma Pix and Jackie Matubia in bed.

Jackie Matubia & her photographer Muma Pix making content
READ: Jackie Matubia in tears after married 'lover' left

In the video, the photographer playfully pushed Jackie away, jesting about his hand being in pain after she had slept on it for an extended period.

This light-hearted interaction prompted netizens to speculate about the nature of their bond.

Addressing the murmurs, Muma Pix acknowledged that Jackie Matubia has become one of his favorite clients over time, a bond that has blossomed into a genuine friendship.

Photographer Muma Pix
The origin of their interactions can be traced back to 2020 or 2021. Their journey started as a professional collaboration but evolved into a deep friendship.

Muma Pix wondered why their innocent interactions for work purposes were being misinterpreted.

"This has been like three years now. I met Jackie in 2020 or 2021. One of my favourite artists, and we ended up being really good friends. So, sijui mbona watu wanachachisha. Hakuna kitu, we are just working together," Muma Pix said.

He stressed that their partnership revolves around creating content, a journey that Jackie Matubia encouraged him to embark on.

Photographer Muma Pix
READ: Jackie Matubia breaks into tears at Cape Town Airport

Muma admitted that, initially, he was reserved about content creation due to his private nature.

However, with Jackie's support, he ventured into the realm of content creation, finding enjoyment in it and becoming better at it alongside the accomplished actress who scooped the Actress Influencer of the Year Award at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2022

"Hii story ya content ni yeye alikuwa ananipush sana nijaribu. It wasn’t something I was open to because naturally I am a very private person.

"And with her being a very good actress, I feel she has also made me a better content creator. I find myself doing a lot of content with her," he said.

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia
Addressing any concerns that his friendship with Jackie might have posed problems between her and her ex-fiance' Blessing Lunga'ho, Muma clarified that he has been friends with both of them throughout their relationship.

"I was there before they went public with their relationship, I was there during their relationship and am there even now. I am the constant. Whatever happened to her is her personal life.

"I find it interesting that people try to stretch such a simple skit into a whole thing, It has never been a problem. Am friends with both of them. Ata kuna content we've done the three of us, so if it was a problem then ingeonekana kitambo," he said.

Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia
READ: Jackie Matubia takes stand against deadbeat parents

As for his own personal life, Muma Pix revealed that his current priorities are centered on his work and aspirations. Until he achieves his ambitious goals, he isn't actively seeking a romantic relationship.

