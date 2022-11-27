Diamond-Zuchu address relationship, Shaffie Weru opens up on firing from radio & more stories stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Tanzanian songstress Zuchu who is currently on a tour in the United States of America was moved to tears after a failed show in Houston, Texas.

The superstar failed to attract the desired crowd after only a handful of fans attended the event that was her first stop in the ongoing tour.

The superstar admitted that the show did not go as planned, leaving her in tears but she has since resolved to use the experience to learn and prepare better for the future writing:

"As an artist, nobody ever prepares you for moments like this. My show in Houston Didn't Go as planned.

"Ila Namshukuru kila Aliejitokeza Kwa ajili yangu (I thank everyone who attended) I love y'all . As I'm crying and sobbing right now ila Hii leo Imenipa Hasira ya kufanya zaidi." (Today’s experience has fired me up to do more in the future).

She admitted that such experiences recently made her think twice on choosing music as a career, but has since accepted failure as part of her success.

"Recently I lost my energy to even work hard Kibinaadamu tu, I kept asking why did I choose this career but moments like this zinanipa majibu ya kwamba a few chosen ones hutolewa kama mfano ili ije kua rahisi kwa wengine."

"Kina Simba wanawezajae Yarrabi well in their stories kuna A lot of failures Ndo pengine zinawafikish Walipo (The likes of Simba make it, but in their stories are a lot of failures too that perhaps fired them to where they are currently). I ACCEPT FAILING AS A PART OF MY SUCCESS.” Zuchu added.

Zuchu has a series of concerts lined up across the US as part of her ongoing tour in which she hopes to connect with fans and give them the best of her performances.

Bahati sends message to adopted son as he prepares for national examinations

Musician Bahati celebrated his adopted son, Morgan Bahati, as he prepares for the national examinations in the first class under the new curriculum, Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

In his message to his son, Bahati wished the grade six learner the very best as he attended the prayer day at the school where Morgan schools as the learners got prayed for in readiness for the national examinations.

Bahati expressed his gratitude to God for the journey he has walked with him since he took Morgan in as part of his family although he was not married when he took him in.

The musician who recently released a new song, 'My Beginning' exuded confidence that Morgan will be at some point a source of inspiration to the world saying he was never as proud for seeing the young man grow to be a candidate waiting to sit for the examination.

"Spent my day at Morgan Bahati's school prayer day. Looking at how far we have come I just can't believe that my son Morgan is about to seat for his Grade 6 exams. Glory to God as you prepare to graduate to Junior High. I have never been this proud. Only God knows our journey. I know you will be a great person in life and one day you shall inspire the world with your story. I love you Morgan Bahati," he said.

Nikita Kering' over the moon as she features on New York Times Square billboard [Photo]

Award-winning musician and songwriter Nikita Kering' is extremely overjoyed as she got featured on New York Times Square billboard in the United States courtesy of Spotify.

This is seemingly after she was named the streaming app's Equal program ambassador for the month of November.

The singer who recently released her album in early November dubbed 'The Other Side' could not hide her joy on seeing her name and photo on the faces of the skyscrapers in the city of New York.

"I’m just grateful Equal Africa Ambassador. Thank you Spotify Africa for the opportunity to represent this initiative. Cheers to many more wins," she said in appreciation.

By being nominated by Spotify for the initiative, the award-winning musician and songwriter joined a thread of female artists from Africa who had been ambassadors of the program previously.

Spotify names an Equal Ambassador each month to honour game-changers across the entertainment industry and luckily Kering' was named the ambassador in November 2022.

Sarah Hassan, Nancie Mwai nominated for continental award

Kenyan actor Sarah Hassan and content creator Nancie Mwai have been nominated in the category of the most stylish female personality and female fashionista respectively in Africa in a style and fashion awards expected to go down in Uganda.

Sarah will battle it out with other personalities from across the continent including Anele Mdoda, Nana Akua Addo, Official Doyin, Toke Makinwa, and Allysyn Audu in the category of the most stylish female personality in Africa.

While announcing the good news and recognition by the Abryanz Collection, a fashion line in Uganda, Sarah the 'Just In Time' actor thanked the brand for recognising her.

"Sending you some major good vibes this Monday morning. Huge thank you to Abryanz Styles and Fashion Awards for the nomination. Grateful," she said.

Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards which considers itself the biggest fashion and stylist event seeks to acknowledge and celebrate African fashion stakeholders on Africa's biggest red carpet in the continent.

Jackie Matubia flaunts her new look after weight loss

Actor Jackie Matubia has flaunted her transformed body as she continues her journey of losing weight.

The content creator could not hide her joy as she shared her current body looks in a photo comparing it with another one that she says had been taken two weeks apart.

The actor went on to reveal that she had further shed weight from 105 Kgs to her current 93 within the two weeks, which proved that the allurion balloon weight loss procedure is working for her.

"The inches are inching 2 months in with the Allurion Baloon and have moved from 105kg to now 93.3kgs Avane Clinic. The best view comes after the hardest climb," she said.

Early in October Jackie who is the fiancée to actor Blessing Lung'aho revealed that she had undergone the allurion balloon weight loss procedure months after giving birth. The Allurion Balloon is a weight loss aid for adults over the age of 18 who are overweight or obese or want to reduce their weight.

Comedian Arap Uria lands lucrative deals as he flies out for the World Cup

Comedian Meshack Kiptoo Biwott popularly known as Arap Uria or the Peter Drury of Kenya will be among Kenyans that will be travelling to Qatar to get a glimpse of the world cup live.

Arap Uria who is famous for mimicking English football commentator Peter Drury will be engaging in a campaign where football fans will be lip-syncing world cup commentary on TikTok.

The campaign is sponsored by Supersport which says it is looking to have fans create memorable moments from the tournament which is the biggest in the world.

Uria blew up when videos of him imitating Peter Drury went viral earning him recognition from the legendary commentator who praised his talent.

In Doha, Qatar, Uria hopes to meet the man he has revered for a long time. The comedian will be carrying his two mugs and a sieve which gave him recognition as he takes part in the world cup challenge.

Earlier this year Uria was part had a chance to be on a call with Peter Drury where he had a virtual engagement with his idol who made a light moment of his acting skills.

Daddy Owen on why he is not interested in remarrying anymore

Gospel musician Daddy Owen has shelved his ambitions of wanting to get a wife weeks after he recorded his interest in finding a wife saying he wants to remain celibate for the rest of his life.

In early November 2022, Owen revealed that he wanted to remarry and even invited ladies interested to marry him to try their shot at him if they felt they met the characteristics he outlined.

Some of the characteristics he wanted the lady in question to meet included, a kienyeji girl with angelic looks, fluency in English, being God-fearing, and one who is not on social media.

Some of the renowned celebrities who showed their interest in marrying the singer are socialite Pritty Vishy who was quickly shot down saying she doesn't meet his criteria. Manzi wa Kibera also tried her luck but his advances did hit the destination it was driven at.

Real reason I was fired from Homeboyz Radio - Shaffie Weru speaks

Former Homeboyz radio presenter Shaffie Weru has disclosed the reason behind his firing from radio.

Shaffie was fired from the Radio Africa-owned station in 2021 alongside radio presenter Neville and DJ Joe Mfalme for remarks regarded as inappropriate by many of their listeners.

Shaffie has come out and said the layoff was much more than the presenters' comments on air and was more about his presence at the station. According to Shaffie, he was laid mostly because of his position at the station.

“The reason I was fired you need to understand was never about the tweets or the people, it was about the companies that were spending money on me because I was a very big presenter.

"Their customers were the ones attacking me, so they also started attacking the companies,” Shaffie said in an interview with Nairobi News.

Shaffie who was sued on the matter said the matter affected him adversely as things happened really fast which found him unprepared for the bad news. He was however shouldered by his friends and family who supported him throughout the period.

Shaffie and his colleagues were on the spot after they victim-shamed a lady who was thrown off the 12th floor of Ambank House by a man she met on Facebook (Facebook boyfriend).

The three who were hosting a show on Homeboyz radio where they opted to make the incident a topic of discussion, saying how ladies are 'Loose' and too available for strangers.

Diamond shares romantic moments with Zuchu as she celebrates her birthday [Video]

Diamond Platnumnz and his signee Zuchu are evidently romantically involved in the latest posts made by the Wasafi boss.

Diamond in his birthday message to Zuchu defined the Sukari singer as an inspiration to women in the African continent. Simba encouraged Zuchu to take up challenges positively and get learnings from them.

“This week we commemorate and celebrate the reborn of the gifted, creative, loving, talented, and humble girl that Tanzania has been blessed with @officialzuchu ...Thank you for continue making Wasafi, Swahilis, Women and the whole African continent proud..it is great to see where you began and where you are placed in the African continent,” Zuchu said.

“Always remember all jobs have their challenges strive to face the challenges that come upon you and find a way of getting through them, May God protect you, Remember Lion loves you always,” Diamond said in his birthday message.

Zuchu quickly responded to Diamond, thanking him for the wishes and saying he would always be his hero.

“Thank you for everything. you are my favorite person. Thank you so much May Allah keep you happy and healthy for all of us .you are just so important and I am always going to scream it to the world that you are My Hero .love you so much,” Zuchu responded.