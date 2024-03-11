The sports category has moved to a new website.


Brian Mwenda splashes cash online as court issues fresh arrest order

Miriam Mwende

A Nairobi magistrate has issued a warrant of arrest for "fake lawyer" Brian Mwenda after he skipped a court date on Monday.

Brian Mwenda Njagi

Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina has issued a fresh warrant of arrest on Brian Mwenda Njagi, a man facing charges of impersonating a lawyer.

The famous "fake lawyer" was expected to appear in court on Monday but failed to honour the court date.

In an update by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the mention of his case was pushed by two weeks: "A warrant of arrest has been issued against masquerader Brian Mwenda after he failed to turn up in court before Hon. Onyina for hearing, earlier today. The mention date has been slated for 25th March 2024."

Brian Mwenda in court
VIDEO: U.S. comedian's take on Brian Mwenda saga garners over 3M views

Mwenda, who took to labelling himself as a "Legal & Escrow Expert" after his run-in with the law, had won 26 cases presented before Kenyan courts before the LSK finally flagged his credentials in October 2023.

As the new warrant was issued by Chief Magistrate Onyina, Mwenda posted a video on his official Instagram promoting a Nairobi barber's services.

In the video posted on his Stories and timeline, Mwenda was receiving a cut at the barber's shop in his trademark crisp suits.

Interestingly, Mwenda's video ended with the now-wanted personality handing his barber a collection of Sh1,000 notes amounting to approximately Sh15,000, well over the cost of an average haircut.

The video was his first post on the account in one week, the previous post having been a birthday wish to former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Brian Mwenda who has been flagged by LSK as a fake lawyer

VIDEO: Brian Mwenda's first appearance in court after arrest and bail

The social media personality is yet to be apprehended by authorities following the Monday morning warrant.

Having been shunned by the legal field as a masquerader, Brian Mwenda has previously announced political ambitions that he intends to realise in the 2027 General Election.

In a signed statement on October 26, 2023, Mwenda conveyed plans to vie for the Maara constituency, Tharaka-Nithi County, National Assembly Representative post. Former Assistant Minister Kareke Mbiuki has been the MP for the area since 2013.

"Recent developments have led me to contemplate the possibility of entering the political arena, specifically in the role of candidate for the position of Member of Parliament in the upcoming elections. These circumstances have sparked profound reflection on my part, as I consider the intricate needs and aspirations of Maara constituency.

"Maara constituency, with its diverse challenges and opportunities, deserves a leader who possesses a nuanced understanding of the complexities involved in leadership," Mwenda's statement read in part.

Members of the public continue to be interested in his public as well as his private life, having recently shared the news of his engagement to Radio Legion presenter Kat Kenzie.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists





