Outgoing governor concedes early defeat in race for MP

Ojamong conceded an early defeat to incumbent Geoffrey Omuse who was running as an independent candidate and Mary Emase of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party .

The two term governor who has served as since 2013 sent his gratitude to the people of Busia and his family saying he was grateful for the support they had offered him during his time as governor and during his campaigns for Teso South parliamentary race.

“The elections are over, but our principles will endure for generations. To my family, friends, team, and campaigners thank you for the unwavering support during my reign and campaign period,” said Ojamong.

The law allows a governor to serve only two terms and governor Ojamong was among the county chiefs who were eyeing other seats after concluding their final terms.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojamong Pulse Live Kenya

Others that are seeking seats include the outgoing Makueni governor Professor Kivutha Kibwana who is eyeing the county senate representation.

Aspirants across the country have been conceding defeat as the vote tallying process enters its peak.

In Machakos county, the former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita has conceded defeat to Wiper Party candidate Wavinya Ndeti who was his main contender in the race to succeed governor Alfred Mutua.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has urged aspirants that have done individual tallying or have received the outcomes of the polls to concede defeat.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati Pulse Live Kenya

“Results for member of national assembly, member of county assembly are declared at the constituency and I want to believe the people conceding have already received the results. This is a transparent process once you have your results form and you know what have garner then you are able to concede, that is the way to go,” Chebukati said.

Chebukati further noted that the commission was working hard to ensure the electoral process winded up as soon as it could so that the winners could be declared.