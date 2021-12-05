Nikita Kering fans, can you score 8/8 on this quiz?
Are you a true fan of Kenya’s rising RnB star? Let's find out.
How many 2021 AFRIMA awards did Nikita Kering win?
3
2
1
4
Which gospel artist did Nikita Kering perform for during their album launch?
Emmy Kosgei
Size 8 Reborn
Gloria Muliro
Mercy Masika
Emmy Kosgei Next question
In 2011, Nikita Kering sang on live TV Emmy Kosgei’s Taunet Nelel during Emmy Kosgei’s album (Ololo) launch.
When was Nikita Kering born?
February 26, 1997
February 16, 2002
February 26, 2002
February 26, 1992
February 26, 2002 Next question
She was born on 26th February 2002.
As of 2021, how many awards had Nikita won?
4
6
10
3
6 Next question
At the age of 19, Nikita has so far won 6 awards. In 2018, she won the Pulse Music Video Awards for Best New Artist. At the 2019 AFRIMA ceremony she won two awards; the Best Female in Eastern Africa award and the Revelation Of the African Continent awards. At the 2021 AFRIMA ceremony, she won the Best Artist RnB & Soul Award and the Best Female Artiste East Africa Award, and the Pulse Kenya Influencer Awards. In 2014, she won the Youngest Presenter Award at the Safaricom Groove Awards.
What is the name of her debut EP?
A Side of Me
Crossed the Line
Ex
Tragedy
How old was Nikita when she released ‘Happy With You’?
18
14
16
19
16 Next question
In 2018, at the age of sixteen, Nikita released the song ‘Happy With You’. The song pushed her further into the limelight. As of 2021, the song has garnered over 700,000 views on YouTube.
"I want what you want, I want it..." Is the opening line to which of Nikita Kering's songs?
Tragedy
Ex
Happy With You
Crossing Lines
Happy With You Next question
"I want what you want, I want it..." Is the opening line to the song Crossing The Lines, released in 2021 as one of the song’s in the A Side of Me EP.
Which song did Nikita Kering release under Mr Eazi’s emPawa program?
Ex
Tragedy
Never Let You Go
Where You Been
Tragedy Next question
Nikita released Tragedy in May 2019. She was one of the 100 artists enlisted in Mr. Eazi’s emPawa program.
Share your score:
