Nikita Kering fans, can you score 8/8 on this quiz?

At the age of 19, Nikita has so far won 6 awards. In 2018, she won the Pulse Music Video Awards for Best New Artist. At the 2019 AFRIMA ceremony she won two awards; the Best Female in Eastern Africa award and the Revelation Of the African Continent awards. At the 2021 AFRIMA ceremony, she won the Best Artist RnB & Soul Award and the Best Female Artiste East Africa Award, and the Pulse Kenya Influencer Awards. In 2014, she won the Youngest Presenter Award at the Safaricom Groove Awards.