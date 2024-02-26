The sports category has moved to a new website.

QUIZ: What's unique about Gor Mahia fans compared to other football clubs?

Miriam Mwende

Let's settle the debate, once and for all.

K'Ogalo fan waving the Gor Mahia F.C. flag during match day in May 2023 [Image Credit: Gor Mahia FC on X]
K'Ogalo fan waving the Gor Mahia F.C. flag during match day in May 2023 [Image Credit: Gor Mahia FC on X]

Gor Mahia won its first league title in which year?

1968
1974
1980
1983
1974 Next question
Gor Mahia won its first league title in 1974, setting the stage for its dominance in Kenyan football.

Gor Mahia's historic win in the 1987 African Cup Winners' Cup is remembered for which of the following reasons?

It was the first Kenyan club to win an international trophy
The final was played in Nairobi
They defeated a team that had never lost an international final before
All of the above
All of the above Next question
Gor Mahia's win in the 1987 African Cup Winners' Cup is historic because it marked the first time a Kenyan club won an international trophy, the final was held in Nairobi, and they defeated Esperance of Tunisia, a team that had a strong record in international finals.

Who was the first coach to lead Gor Mahia to an African Cup Winners' Cup victory?

Len Julians
Bobby Williamson
Zdravko Logarusic
Dylan Kerr
Len Julians Next question
Len Julians was the coach under whose leadership Gor Mahia won the African Cup Winners' Cup in 1987, marking a historic achievement in the club's history.

What is unique about Gor Mahia's fan base compared to other football clubs in Kenya?

It's the oldest fan base
It includes members from various countries
It's known for philanthropic activities
All of the above
All of the above Next question
Gor Mahia's fan base is unique not only because of its longevity but also due to its diversity, with members from different countries, and its involvement in philanthropic activities, making it stand out among Kenyan football clubs.

Which of the following groups is known for being extremely loyal fans of Gor Mahia?

Green Army
Blue Brigade
Red Devils
Yellow Fleet
Green Army Next question

What is the official anthem of Gor Mahia FC?

Tawala Kenya Tawala
Gor Mahia Anthem
K'Ogalo Sirkal
K'Ogalo Gor Mahia
K'Ogalo Sirkal Next question
'K'Ogalo Sirkal' is the official anthem of Gor Mahia, a song that celebrates the team's victories and rich heritage, resonating deeply with fans.

Who is one of the most famous players to have ever played for Gor Mahia?

McDonald Mariga
Dennis Oliech
Victor Wanyama
Michael Olunga
Dennis Oliech Next question
Dennis Oliech, also known as 'The Menace', is among the most celebrated players in Gor Mahia's history, known for his incredible skill and scoring ability.

Which trophy is Gor Mahia especially famous for winning multiple times?

CECAFA Club Championship
Kenyan Premier League
African Cup of Champions Clubs
East African Cup
Kenyan Premier League Next question
Gor Mahia has an illustrious history in the Kenyan Premier League, having won it multiple times and establishing themselves as one of the most successful clubs in Kenyan football.

What is the nickname of Gor Mahia Football Club?

Mashemeji
Eagles
K'Ogalo
Gor
K'Ogalo Next question
Gor Mahia is affectionately known as "K'Ogalo," a nickname that stems from the Luo language, meaning "house of Ogalo," in honor of the famous warrior after whom the club was named.

When was Gor Mahia Football Club founded?

1958
1960
1968
1970
1968 Next question
Gor Mahia was founded in 1968, named after the legendary Luo warrior, Gor Mahia, from the Kanyamwa clan in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County.
Your score: Football is clearly not your forte...
But you can take some time to learn more about one of Kenya's most successful football clubs. Here's to K'Ogalo!
Your score: Sirkal!!!!!!
You're one of the reasons why Kenyan football is getting better by the day!
Your score:
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
