Quiz: Which Kenyan minister test drove a Mercedes Benz for 20 years without paying?

Michelle Obama Next question

Michelle Obama said in her book, Becoming, she hated her first visit to Kenya in 1992 because the tour was frustrating from the onset, therefore making the rest of it a nightmare. She experienced her disappointment right from the airport as Barack’s sister, Auma Obama, had quite a dilapidated car, which required pushing. She had bought new white sneakers to wear on the trip, and within a day, after all the pushing they did, her shoes turned reddish brown, stained with the cinnamon-hued dust of Nairobi.