Which Kenyan minister failed to return a Mercedes Benz after a test drive and claimed it as his own for 20 years?
Paul Ngei
Njenga Karume
Nicholas Biwott
Mbiyu Koinange
Paule Ngei Next question
Paul Joseph Ngei allegedly walked into a DT Dobie showroom in Industrial Area in the 1970s and requested to test-drive a brand new Mercedes Benz 300SEL. He advised the dealer to invoice either the State House or Treasury for the payment. Treasury declined pay the dealer for the vehicle because the minister had taken it for his own private utilization and not in his official capacity.
Which Kenyan finance minister missed the opening of CBK after chewing a blackout?
James Gichuru
Achieng Oneko
Ronald Ngala
Paul Ngei
James Gichuru Next question
James Gichuru was the Minister of Finance when Duncan Ndegwa was the Governor of the Central Bank. He recalls in his 2006 bio, Walking in Kenyatta Struggles: My Story, that James Gichuru’s drinking problem was such that government documents would be found under the tables at Karai Bar.
Which of Kenya’s presidents has been cast in a movie?
Jomo Kenyatta
Daniel Moi
Mwai Kibaki
Uhuru Kenyatta
William Ruto
Jomo Kenyatta Next question
Jomo Kenyatta acted as a tribal chief in the film "Sanders of the River which was released in 1935
Which US first lady hated her first-ever trip to Kenya?
Melania Trump
Michelle Obama
Jill Biden
Hillary Clinton
Michelle Obama Next question
Michelle Obama said in her book, Becoming, she hated her first visit to Kenya in 1992 because the tour was frustrating from the onset, therefore making the rest of it a nightmare. She experienced her disappointment right from the airport as Barack’s sister, Auma Obama, had quite a dilapidated car, which required pushing. She had bought new white sneakers to wear on the trip, and within a day, after all the pushing they did, her shoes turned reddish brown, stained with the cinnamon-hued dust of Nairobi.
Which of these legal minds served as Chief Justice in two counties including Kenya?
Kitili Mwendwa
Fred Apaloo
Cecil Miller
Abdul Majid Cockar
Fred Apaloo Next question
Fred Apaloo was a Ghanaian barrister and judge who served as Chief Justice of Kenya from 1993 to 1995 and Chief Justice of Ghana from 1977 to 1986.
Well, it looks like you were aiming for the stars but landed on a banana peel! Better luck next time, Einstein!
Hey there, Smarty Pants! You managed to get more than half right. Your knowledge is like a dim light bulb, but hey, at least it's shining!
Whoa, impressive! You're getting close to perfection. You must have been studying while juggling flaming torches. Keep up the good work.
Congratulations, you magnificent genius! You aced it like a boss! Your brain is so sharp, it could cut through diamond. Prepare for your honorary Nobel Prize!
