RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Which Kenyan athlete is the 8th fastest man of all time? [Quiz]

Authors:

Muthoni Njoki

Test your knowledge on Kenyan Athletics

SAPPORO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge of Team Kenya poses during the flower ceremony for the Men's Marathon Final on day sixteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Odori Park on August 08, 2021 in Sapporo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
SAPPORO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge of Team Kenya poses during the flower ceremony for the Men's Marathon Final on day sixteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Odori Park on August 08, 2021 in Sapporo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Recommended articles

Who is the current African 100M race male record holder and 8th fastest man of all time?

David Rudisha
Ferdinand Omanyala
Mark Odhiambo
Ezekiel Kemboi
Ferdinand Omanyala Next question
Ferdinard Omanyala is the current African record holder and 8th fastest man of all time in 100m. His current record is 9:77 seconds. He set this record in Nairobi in September 2021.

Which Kenyan sportsman goes by the nickname "Mr YouTube Man"?

Julius Yego
Eliud Kipchoge
Hellen Obiri
Paul Tergat
Julius Yego Next question
He got this nickname because he taught himself how to throw the Javelin using YouTube. He set the record of becoming the first Kenyan athlete to win a gold medal in a field event at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

How many medals did Kenya win during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games?

16
7
9
10
10 Next question
Kenya won 10 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. All medals were won by the Athletics team with a breakdown of four gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals.

Who was the first ever Kenyan to win a medal at the Olympic Games?

Kipchoge Keino
Robert Ouko
Julius Snag
Wilson Kiprugut
Wilson Kiprugut Next question
Wilson Kiprugut was the first Kenyan to win a medal at the Olympic s in the 1974 games held in Tokyo. He won the Bronze medal in the Men's 800m race. His time was one minute forty five seconds.

Who was the first Kenyan woman to win a medal at the Olympic Games?

Pauline Konga
Joyce Chepchumba
Tegla Loroupe
Catherine Ndereba
Pauline Konga Next question
At the 1996 Summer Olympics Pauline Konga, became the first Kenyan woman to winan Olympic medal. She won the silver medal in the 5000 metres.

What is the time that marathoner Eliud Kipchoge set at the INEOS competition?

2:49:40
1:49:40
1:49:49
1:19:19
1:49:40 Next question
In 2020, marathoner Eliud Kipchoge set the record of 1:59:59 at the INEOS challenge in Vienna, Austria. He became the first-ever human to complete a 42-kilometer marathon under two hours.

Who was the winner at the 2021 Women’s London Marathon?

Mary Keitany
Peres Jepchirchir
Joyciline Jepkosgei
Rose Chelimo
Joyciline Jepkosgei Next question

Who won the gold medal in the 1500M ladies race in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games?

Margaret Wambui
Hellen Obiri
Vivian Cheruiyot
Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon Next question
Faith Kipyegon won the 1500 m race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and set the Olympic record time at 3:53.11.
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Muthoni Njoki

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Eliud Kipchoge's special Sh20,000 earphones he can't live without

Eliud Kipchoge's special Sh20,000 earphones he can't live without

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Trending

Which Gengetone song was banned by KFCB in 2019? [Quiz]

P-Unit's Frasha, rapper Xtatic and the album cover for Noel Nderitu's City on a Hill

Who was the first Kenyan woman to play professional football in Europe? [Quiz]

Doreen Nabwire, first Kenyan woman to play professional football in Europe

Which Kenyan athlete is the 8th fastest man of all time? [Quiz]

SAPPORO, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge of Team Kenya poses during the flower ceremony for the Men's Marathon Final on day sixteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Odori Park on August 08, 2021 in Sapporo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)