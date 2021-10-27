Which Kenyan athlete is the 8th fastest man of all time? [Quiz]
Test your knowledge on Kenyan Athletics
Who is the current African 100M race male record holder and 8th fastest man of all time?
David Rudisha
Ferdinand Omanyala
Mark Odhiambo
Ezekiel Kemboi
Which Kenyan sportsman goes by the nickname "Mr YouTube Man"?
Julius Yego
Eliud Kipchoge
Hellen Obiri
Paul Tergat
How many medals did Kenya win during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games?
16
7
9
10
Who was the first ever Kenyan to win a medal at the Olympic Games?
Kipchoge Keino
Robert Ouko
Julius Snag
Wilson Kiprugut
Wilson Kiprugut was the first Kenyan to win a medal at the Olympic s in the 1974 games held in Tokyo. He won the Bronze medal in the Men's 800m race. His time was one minute forty five seconds.
Who was the first Kenyan woman to win a medal at the Olympic Games?
Pauline Konga
Joyce Chepchumba
Tegla Loroupe
Catherine Ndereba
At the 1996 Summer Olympics Pauline Konga, became the first Kenyan woman to winan Olympic medal. She won the silver medal in the 5000 metres.
What is the time that marathoner Eliud Kipchoge set at the INEOS competition?
2:49:40
1:49:40
1:49:49
1:19:19
Who was the winner at the 2021 Women’s London Marathon?
Mary Keitany
Peres Jepchirchir
Joyciline Jepkosgei
Rose Chelimo
Who won the gold medal in the 1500M ladies race in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games?
Margaret Wambui
Hellen Obiri
Vivian Cheruiyot
Faith Kipyegon
