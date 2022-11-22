RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Who scored the first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?[Quiz]

Fabian Simiyu

Test your knowledge on the following 2022 FIFA World Cup happenings in Qatar

(L-R), Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal and Steven Bergwijn of Netherlands during the game Senegal vs Netherlands, corresponding to Group A of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 21, 2022.
(L-R), Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal and Steven Bergwijn of Netherlands during the game Senegal vs Netherlands, corresponding to Group A of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 21, 2022.

Who scored the first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Enner Valencia
Robert Valencia
Saad Al Sheeb
Enner Valencia Next question
Ecuador's Enner Valencia scored the first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup edition in Qatar.

What is the official name of the 2022 World Cup Mascot?

Jassim
La'eeb
Fahad
La'eeb Next question
La'eeb was first revealed at the FIFA World Cup draw back on April 1, 2022, in Doha, Qatar, and joins a long tradition of mascots launched ahead of every FIFA World Cup.

Who captained Qatar on day one of the 2022 World Cup?

Salem Al Hajri
Mostafa Mashaal
Hassan Al Haydos
Hassan Al Haydos Next question
Hassan Al Haydos captained Qatar on day one of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and he is also the captain of Qatar.

Who among the following BTS members performed in the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup?

Jungkook
Jimin
Jin
Jungkook Next question
Jungkook who is the youngest member of the BTS group performed his Dreamers song in the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar.

What record did Qatar break after playing against Ecuador?

Made many substitutions in a FIFA World Cup tournament
First host nation to lose in their first World Cup match
Sold out their tickets at the end of the day
First host nation to lose in their first World Cup match Next question

Which stadium hosted the England V Iran match?

Khalifa International Stadium
Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
Al-Thumama Stadium
Khalifa International Stadium Next question
Khalifa International Stadium hosted the England V Iran Stadium. The match ended 6-2 in favour of England.

What was the final score of the Senegal V Netherlands match in Qatar?

2-1
2-0
0-2
0-2 Next question
Senegal lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in a thrilling match in Qatar.

Who scored for the USA in their 1-1 draw against Wales?

George Weah
Timothy Weah
Robert Weah
Timothy Weah Next question
Timothy Weah scored for the USA in the 36th minute in their 1-1 draw against Wales. He is the son of George Weah.

Who is Iran's manager for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Ishmael Razaq
Carlos Queiroz
Sardar Azmoun
Carlos Queiroz Next question
Carlos Queiroz is the current manager of the Iran national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Your score: Oops!
Stop forcing yourself on football. Please.



Your score: Average
The journey continues. Do more research on football.



Your score: Congratulations!
You just won a trip to Qatar!



Your score:



Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
