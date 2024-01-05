MCA Tricky regrets delay in marriage, acknowledges challenges in finding a wife

However, some, like the popular comedian MCA Tricky, prefer to keep their romantic affairs away from the limelight.

Despite being seen in the company of several beautiful ladies from the entertainment industry, MCA Tricky has managed to keep his relationship status a well-guarded secret, leaving fans curious.

Recently, MCA Tricky opened up about his struggles to find a life partner. Drawing from his own experiences, Tricky suggested that getting married at a younger age, when there are fewer complexities to consider, might be a preferable option.

"Wacha nikuambie kitu... Talking out of experience, hakuna kitu ngumu sahi kama kupata bibi ama bwana," he said.

The comedian shared his belief that as one adds more years, the decision-making process becomes more intricate, and priorities shift.

"If I would advise myself, it's better to get married when you are still young. You don't havemuch to think about, Ukianza kuzeeka vitu zinaanza kuja kwa akili mpaka story ya kuoa unaanza kueka priority number three. When you are young and fresh and you feel now you're a man, I think that's the best time to look for someone muanze. Ukianza kuzeeka vitu zinakuwa mingi," he said.

He expressed frustration at the stereotype that often accompanies interactions with individuals in the public eye.

The comedian revealed that the perception that public figures are all the same can create barriers to forming genuine connections.

He mentioned the reluctance to approach someone due to the assumption that the celebrity is merely playing games. This mindset, according to MCA Tricky, can hinder meaningful relationships

"Hakuna kitu hunibore kama you people mnakuanga mmektueka kwa cage ya all public figures are the same. Meaning nikiapproch dem the first thing that comes to their mind ni huyu amekuja kunicheza. Hiyo mentality affects a lot coz mi naeza kuwa tu mahali nimeona mrembo lakini I can't approach them." he said.

MCA Tricky expressed his desire to find a life partner in 2024. He clarified his intention to approach relationships seriously and signaled his readiness for a committed connection.

"This year the only lady I am talking to is the one I want to marry. If I approach you, I want you," he said.

MCA Tricky introduces girlfriend Reena

MCA Tricky's recent revelations come a few years after he introduced a lady named Reena as his girlfriend.

The comedian shared pictures of himself with Reena, who is of half-Kenyan and half-Ethiopian descent, during a visit to the village in 2019.

Back in 2021, MCA Tricky faced criticism from some fans who speculated that Reena might be with him for financial reasons.

However, MCA Tricky defended their relationship, stating that they had been together for many years, long before his rise to fame and financial success. He dismissed claims that Reena was motivated by money.

"People forget very quickly. You know I have been with that woman all that time. I see people online saying I am boasting about that lovely woman.

"This is a woman who knew me before I could pay the rent. She got me before I was a celeb, just as I was starting to rise... When people say that she is with me because of the money, they don't know that I was with her before the money," Tricky wrote.

MCA Tricky & Rue Baby connection

In the past, MCA Tricky was also linked to Rue Baby, Akothee's second-born daughter. Dating rumors surfaced after Rue Baby attended MCA Tricky's birthday celebration in 2020, where they were seen hip to hip.