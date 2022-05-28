RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Costly blunder that saw IEBC lock Kalonzo out of presidential race

Charles Ouma

Kalonzo is now left with limited options with reports indicating that he is on his way back to Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party

Kalonzo Musyoka
Kalonzo Musyoka

Details have emerged of a costly mistake made by the Wiper party which resulted in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) rejecting the former Vice President's candidature in the August presidential election.

Reports indicate that Kalonzo was left out after he failed to present the list of his supporters in the required format.

The Wiper party leader is reported to have presented the list of his supporters in a word document rather than using a spreadsheet.

According to the list released by IEBC on Friday, eight candidates were shortlisted to fly the flags of various political parties and coalitions while another eight will contest as independent candidates.

Those cleared include Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria (Usawa Kwa Wote Party), George Wajackoya (Roots Party), Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance), Jimi Wanjigi (Safina Party) Njeru Kathangu (Ford Asili) and David Mwaura Wahiga (Agano Party).

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati Pulse Live Kenya

Gibson Ngaruiya Ng'ang'a, Dorothy Kemunto Nyangori, Peter Mubiko King'ori, Jeremiah Nyaga, Jane Juliet Munyoki, Faith Wairimu Ngigi, Eliud Muthiora Kariara and George Munyotta Kamau were also cleared as independent candidates.

According to IEBC schedule, May 29 to June 6 will see the candidates present their nominations papers for vetting and a final determination made on who will be on the ballot on August 9, 2022.

In the wake of Kalonzo missing out on the IEBC shortlist, the Wiper party leader is understood to be preparing for a grand return to Azimio and an aggressive campaign to drum up support for Raila Odinga.

Kalonzo bolted out of Azimio after failing to land the running mate slot that was given to Narc-Kenya party leader, Martha Karua.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka
President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka Pulse Live Kenya

On the same day that Raila Odinga unveiled Karua as his running mate, Kalonzo announced Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate and proceeded to present his papers to IEBC.

Wiper party insiders divulged that their party leader will announce his return to Azimio at a mega rally in Kilgoris before proceeding to Suswa on Tuesday, May 31.

Wiper party aspirants voted overwhelmingly in support of Kalonzo’s return to Azimio. A total of 45 aspirants favoured his return to Azimio while 5 voted against the decision.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

