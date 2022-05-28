Costly blunder that saw IEBC lock Kalonzo out of presidential race

Reports indicate that Kalonzo was left out after he failed to present the list of his supporters in the required format.

The Wiper party leader is reported to have presented the list of his supporters in a word document rather than using a spreadsheet.

According to the list released by IEBC on Friday, eight candidates were shortlisted to fly the flags of various political parties and coalitions while another eight will contest as independent candidates.

Those cleared include Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria (Usawa Kwa Wote Party), George Wajackoya (Roots Party), Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance), Jimi Wanjigi (Safina Party) Njeru Kathangu (Ford Asili) and David Mwaura Wahiga (Agano Party).

Gibson Ngaruiya Ng'ang'a, Dorothy Kemunto Nyangori, Peter Mubiko King'ori, Jeremiah Nyaga, Jane Juliet Munyoki, Faith Wairimu Ngigi, Eliud Muthiora Kariara and George Munyotta Kamau were also cleared as independent candidates.

According to IEBC schedule, May 29 to June 6 will see the candidates present their nominations papers for vetting and a final determination made on who will be on the ballot on August 9, 2022.

Limited options for Kalonzo and return to Azimio

In the wake of Kalonzo missing out on the IEBC shortlist, the Wiper party leader is understood to be preparing for a grand return to Azimio and an aggressive campaign to drum up support for Raila Odinga.

Kalonzo bolted out of Azimio after failing to land the running mate slot that was given to Narc-Kenya party leader, Martha Karua.

On the same day that Raila Odinga unveiled Karua as his running mate, Kalonzo announced Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate and proceeded to present his papers to IEBC.

Wiper party insiders divulged that their party leader will announce his return to Azimio at a mega rally in Kilgoris before proceeding to Suswa on Tuesday, May 31.