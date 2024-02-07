The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya

5 mistakes entrepreneurs make when starting retail business & practical solutions

Lynet Okumu

Here are 5common mistakes entrepreneurs make when starting retail business & how to address them

Entreprenure in c44a9d54-f7d8-4ac8-8167-c57400f38a88
Entreprenure in c44a9d54-f7d8-4ac8-8167-c57400f38a88

Creating a feature on retail businesses in the African context requires delving into the unique challenges and opportunities present in this dynamic market.

Recommended articles

Africa's retail sector is marked by its diversity, with a mix of traditional markets, burgeoning e-commerce, and formal retail chains catering to a rapidly growing and urbanizing population.

However, businesses entering this market often face hurdles due to a lack of understanding of the local context, consumer behavior, and regulatory environment.

Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing from the latest research, information from the World Bank, and insights from reputable economic journals, here are some of the most common mistakes businesspeople make when entering the African retail sector, along with detailed discussions and expert-recommended solutions for each.

Many retailers entering the African market tend to apply a one-size-fits-all strategy, underestimating the diversity and specificity of local consumer preferences.

This approach often leads to mismatches between the products offered and what consumers actually want or can afford.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts recommend conducting thorough market research to understand local consumer preferences, needs, and purchasing power.

Tailoring product offerings to suit these preferences, including sourcing locally where possible, can significantly increase market acceptance and success.

Collaborations with local businesses and communities can also provide valuable insights and foster goodwill.

Entreprenure in 9089a270-7aa2-4740-8d66-abe4bfc10794
Entreprenure in 9089a270-7aa2-4740-8d66-abe4bfc10794 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Focusing solely on formal retail channels (e.g., established retail stores, online platforms) while overlooking the vast informal sector is a common oversight.

In many African countries, the informal sector accounts for a significant portion of retail, offering convenience and accessibility to a large segment of the population.

Integrating informal retail channels into the overall business strategy can enhance market reach and penetration. This might involve partnering with local informal retailers or distributors, understanding the dynamics of informal markets, and developing distribution models that leverage these channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Retailers often underestimate the logistical and infrastructure challenges present in many African markets, such as unreliable transportation, limited warehousing facilities, and inconsistent supply chains. This can lead to stockouts, delayed deliveries, and increased costs.

Investing in robust supply chain management and logistics planning is crucial. Solutions may include using technology to improve inventory management, exploring local manufacturing or sourcing to reduce supply chain risks, and developing partnerships with local logistics providers. The World Bank and other organizations often highlight the importance of infrastructure development in supporting retail growth in Africa.

Despite the rapid growth of digital and mobile commerce in Africa, some retailers continue to focus exclusively on traditional retail models, missing out on the burgeoning e-commerce market and the widespread use of mobile money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embracing digital and mobile commerce platforms can open up new revenue streams and customer segments.

This involves not only setting up online sales channels but also integrating mobile payment solutions to cater to the vast number of consumers who use mobile money as their primary means of payment.

Collaboration with fintech companies and investing in digital marketing strategies are also recommended.

A mini shop in f8275020-6e59-453e-98ea-c8dae72119c7
A mini shop in f8275020-6e59-453e-98ea-c8dae72119c7 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Businesses often encounter unexpected regulatory hurdles and market entry barriers, including complex licensing processes, import restrictions, and local partnership requirements.

Prior to market entry, conducting comprehensive legal and regulatory research is essential. Engaging local legal experts and consultants can help navigate the complex regulatory landscape.

Building relationships with local businesses and stakeholders can also facilitate smoother market entry and compliance with local regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

African countries with the highest divorce rate

African countries with the highest divorce rate

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The fight between Kenyan sibling and Tanzanian son over Late PepsiCo executive's estate

The fight between Kenyan sibling and Tanzanian son over Late PepsiCo executive's estate

A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

How to make a new account on TikTok in 3 different ways

President Ruto affirms support for Italy's Africa plan despite funding backlash

President Ruto supports Italy's Africa plan despite funding backlash

The 8 Best Mattresses for Every Type of Sleeper

The 8 Best Mattresses to Help You Sleep Better