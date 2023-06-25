Azziad walks out of Radio Maisha interview, Bahati announces wedding date & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Azziad Nasenya on the other hand staged a walkout off a radio interview after what she regarded as disrespect to her brand.

Below are these and more stories that were hot in the course of the week.

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Kenyan musician Esther Akoth, widely known as Akothee, recently shared a heartfelt account of the challenging dynamics between her and her siblings, particularly her younger sister, Cebbie Koks.

In an emotional interview with Presenter Ali on Thursday June 22, Akothee delved into the hurtful events that transpired.

Akothee spoke fondly of her father, highlighting his unwavering support as her number one fan. She emphasized her role in supporting her family, both emotionally and financially, over the years.

However, when she announced her own wedding plans, it coincided with her sister's upcoming wedding, which led to conflicting circumstances.

"When i announced my wedding, my younger sister was having a wedding as well. Omosh wanted to bring cows in December but i told him to wait we were having another wedding," Akothee said.

Akothee & Cebbie Koks' unresolved issues

Akothee recounted how she supported her sister's wedding wholeheartedly by allowing her children to attend the ceremony.

"On my sisters wedding i gave the much support i could... it shows that i didn't have a problem with the wedding. There is a problem between us that needed to be solved. So how could i just invite myself there?" she questioned.

However, behind the scenes, tensions simmered, and there were unresolved issues between them.

Akothee explained that her sister crossed certain boundaries, and she expected an apology that never materialized. Consequently, she did not feel welcome at her sister's wedding.

Misunderstandings & poisonous influence

According to Akothee, she heard that her sister convinced others that there was no actual wedding and that Akothee had merely sought to overshadow her special day.

"That time we had wrangles with my sister and she's the one who is always crossing my line and i expected her to apologise which never happened. So there was no way i could bring myself to a table i am not invited.

"I was waiting for my sister to come and tell me you know lets put our differences aside. I am sorry. the only word i was waiting to make her realize she's really hurt me to the core... and it would have ended there, "she said.

This manipulation according to Akothee, caused others to view her unfavorably and tarnished her reputation within the family. Akothee, who says she had always been the unifying force, felt betrayed by this sudden turn of events.

Bahati, Diana Marua announce wedding after 7-year 'marriage'

Bahati has made an exciting announcement regarding his upcoming wedding to his beloved partner, Diana Marua.

The couple has set a date for their union, which is scheduled to take place on December 12.

The news of their impending ceremony was shared in a heartfelt video that quickly gained attention and began trending online.

The footage captured Bahati proposing to Diana, and amidst overwhelming emotions, she joyfully accepted his proposal.

In his social media announcement, Bahati expressed his happiness and revealed the special date they had chosen for their wedding.

December 12, holds significance for the couple, and they eagerly anticipate celebrating their love and commitment to one another on this day.

Overwhelmed with emotions, Diana Marua expressed her gratitude and heartfelt appreciation for Bahati's thoughtful gesture.

"I didn't know this day would end with my heart full. My Hubby @bahatikenya surprised me with his first gift of 2023, and this is how the day unfolded! The God of Diana Bahati... Thank you," Diana said.

For Diana, being married to Bahati is a dream come true, and she expressed her deep gratitude to God for this blessing.

She acknowledged that God's hand was at work in their lives long before this day, and she credited Him for their love, support, and growth as a couple.

"Thank you God, you knew about this day even before I was born. You've loved us, wiped our tears, taught us how to love unconditionally. You've taught me the importance of respecting my husband and the significance of being submissive.

"Thank you for gifting me your favored child. Thank you God for this day, 12/12/2023, when I will be married to my best friend. History will be made, glory to you alone," Diana expressed gratefully.

The announcement of their wedding date has generated excitement and anticipation among their supporters, who eagerly await this joyous occasion.

Differences that forced Mejja and Madtraxx to part ways

Former member of the Kansoul rap group, Madtraxx, has shed light on the reasons behind his decision to stop making music with his former bandmate, Mejja.

In a recent interview on the Iko Nini podcast, Madtraxx disclosed that ideological differences were the primary cause of their separation.

According to Madtraxx, he wanted to explore and experiment with different musical styles and genres, while Mejja's focus was solely on producing endless hit songs. This fundamental contrast in their creative visions ultimately led to their parting ways.

"While I was ready to experiment with music, Mejja was not. I can't claim to know his entire background, but Mejja is the breadwinner for his family, and when it comes to making music, it's all about creating hits. On the other hand, I entered the music industry to elevate the game," Madtraxx explained.

Highlighting an example of their differences, Madtraxx revealed that their hit song 'No Woman No Party' was approved by him and Kidkora, but Mejja was not in agreement with shooting the music video for the song.

"'No Woman No Party' was a fictional song created by the Kansoul. Kora and I loved the song, but Mejja had reservations about shooting a music video for it. I was willing to take musical risks, but he was not," Madtraxx noted, illustrating the conflicting perspectives within the group.

This revelation provides insight into the contrasting artistic directions that Madtraxx and Mejja pursued within the Kansoul. While Madtraxx sought to push boundaries and explore new horizons in music, Mejja's focus on delivering chart-topping hits reflected his role as the primary provider for his family.

The divergent musical ideologies eventually led to their separation as they each sought different paths in their respective careers.

Ziiki Media counters Bahati's allegations on pulling down latest song

Singer Bahati on Wednesday, June 21 took to social media to accuse music distribution company Ziiki Media of hacking his YouTube channel and deleting his collaboration with Rwandan artist Bruce Melodie.

Later Bahati called out the platform after it issued a copyright claim on Diana Marua's YouTube channel deleting the video Bahati had uploaded.

In an Instagram post, Bahati expressed his frustration, calling out Ziiki Media as fraudsters and urging other artists to keep off the music distribution platform describing them as malicious.

"Another YouTube strike? Now Ziiki Media people have gone ahead and removed #Diana feat @BruceMelodie from @Diana_Marua's YouTube channel! Dear fellow musicians, just like Harmonize told us, these people are malicious. They are here to mistreat our musicians!" Bahati said.

The allegations made by Bahati have sparked a response from Ziiki Media, denying any involvement in the alleged hacking.

In a statement addressing Bahati's claims, the company emphasized that there was no substance or explanation provided to support such serious accusations. Ziiki Media vehemently denied all allegations made by Bahati, refusing to dignify them with further explanation at this stage.

"We refer to the unfortunate post on Instagram by one by our artiste Kevin Kioko a.k.a. Bahati, from Kenya.Bahati has claim in his post that Ziiki Media has 'hacked" his YouTube channel, taken down one of his songs "illegally., and has refer to the company as "fraudsters", without any explanation or substance to such an incriminating statement."

"We vehemently deny the statement made by Bahati in the above post in its entirety, and do not wish to dignify such brazen lies by explaining any further at this stage," Ziiki said in a statement.

Demanding an unconditional apology from Bahati, Ziiki Media expressed their disappointment with the defamatory nature of his post. They requested that the singer immediately remove the offensive content.

Upset Mashirima Kapombe hangs up on Milele FM presenter

Citizen TV's Mashirima Kapombe found herself in a situation where she had no choice but to abruptly end a phone interview with Milele FM's Ankali Ray.

The incident unfolded when Ankali began the conversation by introducing himself to Mashirima. However, things took a turn for the worse when he referred to her as 'shemeji.'

The term 'shemeji' is commonly used to refer to a brother-in-law or sister-in-law in certain contexts. Unfortunately, Mashirima took offence to being addressed by that title and promptly requested to be referred to by her official name instead.

Ankali, realizing his mistake, quickly apologized and attempted to clarify that he often used the term during his show when making phone calls.

However, Mashirima did not seem interested in his explanation and felt that it was irrelevant to the situation at hand.

Ankali, not realizing the gravity of his previous misstep, proceeded to compliment Mashirima on her beauty and inquired about her relationship status.

However, Mashirima, understandably upset by the inappropriate line of questioning, swiftly ended the call, expressing her frustration with Ankali and accusing him of wasting her time.

Sauti Sol joins the Grammy Recording Academy with exclusive privileges

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol has announced their induction into the prestigious Recording Academy as Voting Members.

The news was shared by the group themselves, expressing their excitement and gratitude for the recognition. Sauti Sol's inclusion highlights the growing influence and recognition of Kenyan music on the global stage.

As the band takes this significant step, they embody the Recording Academy's mission to represent the diverse and vibrant music community it serves.

Sauti Sol took to their social media platforms to share the exhilarating news with their fans. In their announcement, the band expressed their delight and extended congratulations to the individual members who received the invitation.

"Welcome to the Recording Academy Class of 2023. Congratulations to @bienaimesol @iamchimano @itsmefancyfingers and @savarafrica on their invitation to join the @recordingacademy as Voting Members," read the post by band.

The Recording Academy is a music organization of musicians, producers, recording engineers and other recording professionals dedicated to improving the quality of life and cultural condition for music and its makers.

Joining the Recording Academy as Voting Members grants Sauti Sol the opportunity to actively participate in the prestigious Grammy Awards process. As Voting Members, the band will have the privilege and responsibility of reviewing submissions, casting votes, and influencing the selection of nominees and winners across various award categories.

Mwende Macharia defends decision to put Azziad on the spot during live radio show

Radio Maisha Presenter Mwende Macharia has shared her side of the story regarding the interview with popular TikToker Azziad Nasenya that took an unexpected turn and that has left them trending on the internet.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Mwende revealed that she had invited Azziad to her show with the intention of showcasing her achievements as a young individual who had excelled in her craft.

Mwende saw Azziad as someone who had achieved great success and wanted her to inspire the audience with her story.

However, the unexpected walkout happened when Mwende asked a question about her dismissal from the Talanta Hela Council, something they had agreed to leave out of their conversation according to Azziad.

"We agreed not to talk about it. No comment. Mwende, we talked and agreed that if you bring it up, I will honestly walk out of here. Because we cannot agree on something and then you go back on it," Azziad expressed her frustration.

Mwende responds to Azziad's interview walk-out

Mwende highlighted that these are the occupational hazards that journalists face from time to time. She revealed that she has even befriended an artist who walked out of their studio in the past. "These are the occupational hazards we face in journalism.

"They happen from time to time, so it's not the first instance. I've even befriended an artist who walked out of our studio before," Mwende said.

