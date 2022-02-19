Jackie Matubia dating actor Madiba, Alikiba's wife files for divorce & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get to the business of the day: -

Alikiba's wife files for divorce, alleges infidelity and abuse

Bongo star Ali Kiba has until February 25 to respond to a divorce suit filed by his wife Amina Khalef.

A Kadhi’s court in Mombasa on February 10 gave the Tanzanian singer 15 days to respond to the suit, failure to which the case would proceed in his absence.

“Should you fail to appear within the time mentioned above, the plaintiff may proceed with the suit and judgment given in your absence,” the court papers read.

According to court papers, Khalef said she was filing for a suit because she was not getting a safe environment at their home in Dar-es-Salaam.

Khalef who got married to Kiba in April 2018, accused him of infidelity adding that she had allegedly faced verbal abuse from her in-laws, which she says began about six months into their marriage.

“The respondent [Kiba] has made a mockery of their marriage by disrespectfully engaging in public displays of infidelity with various women in total disregard of the petitioner's feelings,” her suit papers read.

Khalef says efforts to try to resolve their marriage issues have been futile as her husband has been unresponsive, concluding that the marriage was broken beyond repair.

“The marriage is irreversibly severely broken with no chance of being salvaged,” she said.

Khalef is now demanding Sh200,000 monthly upkeep for her and their children as well as medical cover for the two.

Bahati forced to address claims of faking his expensive gifts

Musician Kevin Bahati has come out to defend himself against allegations of faking his expensive gifts to his wife Diana Marua, 'Diana B'.

On Thursday, the singer sought to clarify that just because he is from a humble background, does not mean he can't afford an expensive lifestyle.

The statement comes at a time netizens had accused the Mama hitmaker of living a lie, after gifting his wife a new Toyota Landcruiser Prado TX, a 4-bedroom mansionette and piece of land in the span of one week.

“To those who are doubting that God can bless a poor boy from the slums let me confirm this; yes I am a boy from Mathare slums and to those that believe God can raise a man from poverty to glory may God do it for you too in Jesus' name. The God who raised me is faithful to bless anyone,” Bahati explained.

Diana Marua joined the conversation saying; “Amen my baby! Prove them wrong. From to grace, you are highly favoured.”

Jackie Matubia confirms dating fellow actor Blessing 'Madiba' Lungaho

Zora actress Jackie Matubia, who plays the character named Nana on the show has confirmed being in romantic relationship with her fellow actor Blessing Lungaho alias Madiba.

On Monday, February 14, 2022, Ms Matubia shared a video, introducing Lungaho as her baby daddy to be - after keeping it under wraps for some time.

The two love birds are expecting a baby together.

“Blessed” Jackie captioned her video.

On the other hand, Madiba put up a photo posing with his sweetheart, wishing her a happy Valentine’s Day.

“Happy valentine's morning from the gentleman of @zannetti_gentlemen Pic by @muma_pix,” wrote Blessing Lungaho

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App

Atlanta-based Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee, and her fiancé Rotimi, have ventured into the world of fitness with the unveiling of their own wellness application, For the Better.

The couple made the announcement on Thursday, with a revelation that they will be sharing their private life on the new App, with the aim of inspiring and motiving their loyal fans in their wellness goals.

Speaking during the unveiling, Ms Mdee mentioned that with the launch of the App, their fans will also get exclusive merchandise, personalized videos and more.

“We are super excited to bring you our wellness App called – For The Better – we wanna share with you our lives, experiences, give away merchandise, gifts, concerts, and many more. ...subscribe to keep up with us,” the loved birds said jointly.

In a separate post, an elated Rotimi invited his over 2.8 million followers to join the App, stating that he is ready to share his world with them.

“Yessir! For The Better is live! We are excited to announce our brand new web app and share exclusive access to our life, daily affirmations, personalized videos, exclusive merch and more, with all of you. Subscribe at the link in my bio. Let's get better, together,” he said.

Juma Jux spotted on 'baecation' with his new girlfriend

Tanzanian RnB singer Juma Jux is back in the dating scene, a recent unveiling of a new lady in his life would indicate.

Jux treated his new lover to a beautiful Valentine’s Day surprise, before taking her on an extended 'baecation'.

The Zaidi hitmaker disclosed that, for the surprise, he had tricked his new girlfriend into taking a detour after picking her up from her house with a white lie: 'I've left something important at home'.

Jux's girlfriend, identified as one Karen Bujulu, walked into an already prepared, pleasant surprise from her sweetheart, something she did not see coming.

“Alichokua hafahamu yeye ni kuwa, kuna surprise nimemuandalia. Alivyofika nyumbani na kukuta the surprise, kidogo azimie. Happy Valentines baby, pole kwa mshtuko ulioupata

"(She didn't know I'd prepared the surprise for her, she almost fainted when she walked in and saw everything. Happy Valentine's, baby, sorry for the heart attack I almost gave you),” shared Juma Jux.

He added that he used Valentine’s Day to paint a picture of how deep he has fallen in love with Ms Bujulu.

Zari Hassan & Diamond Platnumz in new Netflix reality show

WCB President Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known as Diamond Platnumz, is set to make a debut on Netflix together with his South Africa-based baby mama, Zari Hassan.

The two will feature on an African reality series dubbed Young, Famous & African, alongside other African stars.

Netflix South Africa has shared a sneak peek into the reality series which is set to premiere on March 18, 2022.

"It's glitz, it's glamour, and just a touch of 🤫. You can't miss this. Young, Famous & African arrives March 18. Only on Netflix.,” read a post from the streaming platform.

An elated Chibu Dangote 'Simba' also shared a trailer of the series with his 14.1 million Instagram followers, hailing the show as a representation of the African culture.

Zari also put up a trailer of the series warning that she was about to lead the African takeover on Netflix.

The reality series will feature a total of eight African stars.

Betty Kyallo responds to fan confessing love for her with a placard

Fans crushing on celebrities is a common occurrence and some have gone as far as doing weird things just to get the attention of their favorite celebrities.

On Valentine's Day, a man only identified as Skytone took to the streets confessing his love for celebrated media personality Betty Kyallo, complete with a placard.

The placard in question carried a message which read: “Am Skytone Baby! I can’t be lonely this valentine. Am looking for my love, the beautiful Betty Kyallo. Nairobians hook me up.”

The virality of Skytone’s placard and bold decision to go after what his heart yearns for, managed to get the attention of Ms Kyallo.

In a post seen by this writer, Betty acknowledged having heard of the man's public outcry adding that she was willing to take him on a coffee date.

“Happy Valentine's everyone. Also to this gentleman, thank you for the love. Let me buy you coffee sometime. I hear you. Thank you happy valentines,” responded Betty Kyallo.

Following Kyallo’s response, a number of celebrities and fans joined the conversation asking her to make the coffee date a reality as soon as possible.

Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi announces pregnancy with exquisite photos

Actress Celestine Gachuhi popularly known as Selina and her fiancé Phil Kimemia have announced to the world that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the good news via their social media handles, with Selina saying ‘even miracles take a little while’.

“Even miracles take a little while 😊❤. Support system,,,thankyou Mubabaz 😅 @phil_kimemia ❤,” reads Celestine Gachuhi’s post.

Singer and Songwriter Phil Kimemia, on the other hand, opted to celebrate his fiancée with sweet words as the world marks Valentine’s Day.

Kimemia celebrated Selina as a loving, supportive and caring partner.

“Today being Valentines Day, I choose to celebrate you. You are a strong woman, a beautiful woman, a loving, supportive, kind, caring partner ❤️. It has been a beautiful journey, and I’m loving every part of it.

“This is a new page and suddenly you just know it’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings. Te quiero mucho. Imma be by your side through it all. Happy valentines Love @celestinegachuhi,” wrote Phil Kimemia.

Its urgent, I want to pray for Kanye West - Prophet Lovy Longomba

One half of celebrated Kenyan group Longombas, prophet Lovy Longomba, has expressed willingness to pray for American music mogul and rapper Kanye West - amidst Kanye's ongoing feud with model Kim Kardashian.

Prophet Lovy, said that he urgently needs to commit Kanye in prayer on grounds that God is not yet done with what He started in the rapper.

The Los Angeles-based prophet went on to appeal to those in touch with Kanye West to link him up, as a matter of urgency.

“Please pray for Kanye West. The Lord Jesus is not done with what He wants to accomplish in his life; greater days are ahead for him and his family. If you can get in touch with him, I want to pray for him. This is urgent,” shared Prophet Lovy.

The statement comes at a time when Kanye is embroiled in a bitter fallout with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Ringtone chased from Size 8’s Album launch by DJ Mo

On Sunday, drama was witnessed at the launch of singer Size 8’s album after Ringtone Apoko got chased from the event by DJ Mo.

Speaking to the press, DJ Mo said that he was offended by Apoko’s sentiments on his wife and thats why he opted to kick him out.

“If we are friends let us be friends. Na ukifeel nikama unaenda kuongea against my wife then unanitouch place wrong. If we are friends and we are men, we have to make sure that we protect our people. So Ringtone comes out here and start accusing Size 8 of things she has not done, that’s wrong,” DJ Mo narrated.

The Disc Jockey added that Ringtone should stop clout chasing at every event he is invited to or else he will be in big trouble.

DJ Mo confronted Ringtone at a time he was accusation Size 8 of denying him a chance to speak on the pulpit.

Ringtone went on to allege that he was going to reward Size 8 with Sh200,000 but got kicked out before he could give the money.

Mixed emotions as Akisa Wandera announces exit from KTN on air

Akisa Wandera presented her last prime time news bulletin on KTN on Thursday evening after six years of being at the station.

He described the moment as bittersweet as she transitions to her new role at the British Broadcasting Corporation.

“Time has come for me to move on to a new assignment, time really does move fast. A mixed bag of emotions for me as I exit this stage. Tonight I bid you goodbye dear viewer with a grateful heart, it has been an immense pleasure and great honour that you have trusted me to inform you for all these years.

“Thank you for always tuning in, thank you for the support for these six years I have been on air here on KTN News. Thank you for all your feedback over the years that have helped me in building this career,” she said.

Akisa also thanked her colleagues at Standard Group for granting her the opportunity and supporting her in the role.

One of her closest colleagues, Zubeida Koome personally baked the outgoing news anchor a cake and brought it to the office.