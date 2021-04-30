PulseUhondoMtaani: Prof. Hamo exposed as a Deadbeat Dad by Jemutai, Ben Pol confirms Divorce from Anerlisa Muigai & other stories

So, let’s get to the business of the day;

Churchill show’s Jemutai confirms Prof. Hamo is her Baby Daddy, accuses him of neglecting his Kids

Churchill show’s Jemutai confirms Pro. Hamo is her Baby Daddy, accuses him of neglecting his Kids Pulse Live Kenya

Former Churchill show Comedian Jemutai come out to reveal that fellow comedian Professor Hamo is the father of her two kids, but unfortunately he has neglected them.

In an expose, Jemutai narrated that she got her first child with Hamo back in 2016 and their second born daughter in October 2019.

According to the comedian their relationship has been on and off and at one point Hamo asked her to quit Churchill show so that they can build his brand.

Jemutai’s relationship with Hamo came to the limelight, after she asked Edgar Obare to help her sell her Facebook Account that has over 850K followers, in order to be able to provide for her kids and pay rent.

“My name is Jemutai and I am comedian and a mother of two. I am a single mother and life is becoming even harder every day. I have lots of rent arrears. I have no other choice so I am selling my Facebook account to anyone in business, it has over 850K followers…it goes for 2Bob per follower. I want to be able to start business and take care of my kids,” said Jemutai.

“Yes he is, we have two kids together…he doesn’t support his kids at all,” added Jemutai.

Jemutai went on to state that Hamo has another wife in Nakuru, whom they are in good terms with and even used to support her when she was financially stable.

The mother of two narrates that despite Hamo working at HOT96, she doesn’t get to see his money or even provide for his kids.

Amidst the drama, Hamo put up a post that says “No comment”.

Ben Pol finally confirms filing for Divorce from Anerlisa Muigai as he requests for Privacy

Anerlisa Muigai with Ben Pol Pulse Live Kenya

Tanzanian singer Bernard Paul Mnyang’anga aka Ben Pol finally confirmed filing for Divorce from his wife Anerlisa Muigai, as he requests for privacy.

In a statement issued by his Management, Pol said that divorce proceedings are in progress at the primary Court (Mwanzo Court in Dar es salaam) but yet to be finalized.

Ben Pol's statement

“Ben Pol's divorce proceedings are ongoing.

At this time, Ben Pol would like to confirm that his divorce proceedings are in progress at the primary court but have not yet been finalised.

These proceedings are a very private matter and he will not discuss any details out of respect for all parties involved.

He kindly asks that space and privacy be given to him and his family during these challenging times.

He appreciate everyone's understanding and takes this opportunity to thank his family, his friends and his fans for their ongoing support” reads the statement from Ben Pol.

Ben Pol’s statement come days after Anerlisa Muigai also confirmed to have signed Divorce papers during her recent trip to Tanzania.

“I would like to make it clear that I signed Whatever was needed to be signed and I do not wish to be associated with anyone. My focus right now is Career and My peace.” Said Anerlisa.

Harmonize shows off huge Tattoo of Magufuli’s Face on his Leg (Photo)

Harmonize Tattoos Magufuli’s Face on his Leg (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

Konde Music Worldwide CEO Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize has a new tattoo on his leg and it’s the face of the late President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli.

According to Konde Boy, he opted to pay tribute to their departed President by drawing a tattoo of his face on his leg with words “Mimi nime sacrifice Maisha yangu Kwaajili ya Watu Maskini”.

Harmonize got the tattoo in Nigeria where he has pitched camp with his team for the preparation of his second studio Album.

Most Loved

The Attitude hit maker was among Magufuli’s favorite artistes.

In March, Harmonize came under heavy criticism after he took to Insta-live to mourn President John Pombe Magufuli while crying on live camera.

Diamond & Innoss'B’s Yope Remix becomes first song in East Africa to hit 150 Million Views

Innoss B ft Diamond Platnumz Yope Remix clocks 1 million views Pulse Live Kenya

Yope Remix- a collaboration between WCB President and Congolese musician Innoss'B has become the first song to hit over 150 million views on YouTube in East and Central Africa.

Yope Remix, that was officially uploaded on Chibu Dangote’s YouTube channel on Sep 7, 2019, has garnered over 150 million views in one year, setting a new record for Simba and Innoss’B.

The Yope Remix video was directed by Director Kenny under Zoom Extra, a company he co-owns with Diamond. The song was also the first one to clock over 100 million views in East Africa, within 10 months.

“150 Million Views🙏🏼.... they don't know what we have for them in my Album @officialinnossb 💣” said Chibu Dangote.

In the past few years, Chibu Dangote has been setting and breaking his own records as far as the music industry in concerned. Just the other day, he was ranked number one in Sub-Saharan Africa for having many YouTube subscribers, as he currently stands at 5.07 Million.

I wasted money buying my first Car- Guardian Angel

Guardian Angel Pulse Live Kenya

Gospel singer Audiphaxad Peter Omwaka alias Guardian Angel says that he wasted money buying his very first car, which was a Mercedes Benz.

In an interview with Pulse Live, Angel was tasked to explain if there is anything he regrets spending money on and he quickly said his Mercedes Benz. According to the Nadeka hit-maker, he wishes he could have spent the car money on a better investment.

What is one thing you feel like you have wasted money on? Asked Pulse Live’s Shem.

“One thing I wasted money on was buying my first Car, I could have recorded a lot of songs. Yaani hiyo kitu nilitupa tu pesa hapo, kama ningekuwa vile nafikiria sai singe-buy hiyo Gari, ningerekodi mawimbo. Ilikuwa Mercedes Benz.

Unajua hiyo time nilikuwa nadhani ukiwa msanii ako na Gari utatokea wasee feel…hiyo kitu niliwaste pesa and I will never forgive myself kwa sababu ya hiyo kitu, juu ningefanya kitu ya maana na hiyo Doo” said Guradin Angel.

The singer went on to reveal that one investment he is proud of in his life is being a farmer.

“Being a farmer manze, siku hizi mimi ni mtu nafuga kuku, I think that is one of my greatest investment that I’m proud of,

And also we are proud of what we have put in the Album that we are about to release. Hiyo tumeinvest” said Guardian.

Sarah spotted with new Boyfriend months after dumping Harmonize (Photos)

Sarah Michelotti with her new Boyfriend Pulse Live Kenya

Sarah Michelotti seem to have moved on after being spotted getting cozy with her alleged new Mzungu Boyfriend, months after dumping Harmonize.

Sarah took to her social media pages to share a photo with her new Bae, before quickly deleting it but guess what screenshots had already been taken. Ms Michelotti’s new man goes by the name Manuelsante Penzara on social media.

In March, the divorce between Harmonize and his Italian Wife Sarah Michelotti took a new twist after she moved to court demanding an equal share of all the properties they made as a couple.

Sarah disclosed that she is in the final stages of her divorce with Konde Boy and one of her demands is to have a share of the wealth they created together.

Churchill show Comedian Nasra Yusuff weds longtime Boyfriend (Photos)

Churchill show’s Nasra Yusuff weds longtime Boyfriend Rashid Pulse Live Kenya

Churchill Show comedian Nasra Yusuff is officially off the market after wedding her longtime boyfriend and Fiancé identified as Rashid.

In an Instagram post, Nasra mentioned that she got married to her best friend (Rashid) on April 25, 2021. Rashid who has been dating Nasra for a while now is also a Comedian on Churchill show.

“Oh yeah guys,on the 25th of april 2021 I got married to my best friend!!!😍😍😍💕💕💕💕💕💕😍” shared Nasra Yusuff.

On the other hand, a thankful Rashid wrote; 💖💖Huwa namshukuru Mungu siku zote kwa kunipatanisha na huyu malkia @nasrayusuff .... Moyo ulimkubali asilimia mia tena bila hofu yakuwa yeye tu ndio anafaa kuwa mke wangu.. ALHAMDULILLAH hiyo ilikuwa ndoto na sasa imetimia 🤲

Nakupenda sana mke wangu na naahidi kukutunza milele in sha Allah......

#Nasrashid sasa imeunganishwa kihalali hakuna wakutenganisha hii neema ya Allah

💖💖💖💖💖💖”.

The two got engaged on February 18, 2021.

Actress Nyce ‘Shiro’ Wanjeri ventures into Music, set to drop first Gospel song with Boyfriend

Actress Nyce ‘Shiro’ Wanjeri and her Boyfriend Leting Pulse Live Kenya

Award-winning Actress cum Comedian Nyce Wanjeri popularly known as Shiro has ventured into music and she will be releasing her first gospel song dubbed #Nakuhitaji.

In an Exclusive interview with Pulse Live, the former Auntie Boss Actress, said she has featured her boyfriend Leting in her first thanksgiving single.

“I will be releasing my first song, original composition. Nyce Wanjeri featuring Leting aka Kiptoo. I will be featuring him, it’s a thanksgiving song, for category people will put it in gospel but most mostly it’s a song that I want to thank God with, I want to tell God that through this journey its only Him.

It’s not by my powers not by any one’s power, but through Him and every single day no matter where I’m nitaendelea kumhitaji. The song is called #Nakuhitaji and its coming out soon, we will share the dates” Nyce told Pulse Live.

During the interview, Ms Wanjeri was able to introduce Us officially to her boyfriend, showering him with lots of praises for being an amazing person in her Life.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, Kijana mtanashati, Kijana the best of all, the best that God created for Me, introducing Leting Kenya” Nyce noted.

Nyce’s boyfriend is a singer and guitarist at Halisi Nation, a group of three young talented musicians. Other Band members are; Elly Sings and Mey Soy.

Prof. Hamo's first statement after being exposed as a Deadbeat Dad by Comedian Jemutai

Churchill show’s Jemutai confirms Pro. Hamo is her Baby Daddy, accuses him of neglecting his Kids Pulse Live Kenya

Hot96 Presenter Professor Hamo has reacted to allegations of being a deadbeat Dad labelled against him by his baby mama and fellow comedian Jemutai.

Hours after Jemutai put out an expose of Hamo neglecting his two kids, the funnyman took to his Instagram account to react with a “NO COMMENT” statement, accompanied with a photo of him feeding a cow.

“No comment” wrote Professor Hamo.

Hamo’s post sparked mixed reactions, as a section of his fans opted to call him out, asking him to take care of his family. Others decided to lecture him, telling him to man up and take responsibility of his actions.

On Friday, Churchill show comedian Jemutai revealed that fellow comedian Professor Hamo is the father of her two kids, but unfortunately he has neglected them.

Jemutai’s relationship with Hamo came to the limelight, after she asked Edgar Obare to help her sell her Facebook Account that has over 850K followers, in order to be able to provide for her kids and pay rent.

“My name is Jemutai and I am comedian and a mother of two. I am a single mother and life is becoming even harder every day. I have lots of rent arrears. I have no other choice so I am selling my Facebook account to anyone in business, it has over 850K followers…it goes for 2Bob per follower. I want to be able to start business and take care of my kids,” said Jemutai.

Lofty Matambo & Frida Mwaka Join NTV days after parting ways with KTN

Lofty Matambo and Frida Mwaka Pulse Live Kenya

Media Personality Lofty Matambo and Frida Mwaka have joined Nation Media Group owned station NTV days after parting ways with Kenya Television Network (KTN).

A sneak peek seen by Pulse Live, captures the two, preparing to make a debut on NTV, where they will be paired together for the 7PM Swahili Bulletin.

The short video was shared by Salim Swaleh who is the Head of Swahili News at NTV, with a caption that says “Coming Soon”.

Lofty called it quits from the Standard Group owned TV station KTN on April 18 after seven and a half years.

"Aisee, kuaga ni kugumu😌. Ila sina budi. Dunia ni jamvi kubwa. Kwaheri ya kuonana," said Lofty.

The news anchor said he joined the station as a young man and he is now leaving a grown man and with experience.