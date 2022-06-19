RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Size 8, Wahu, Vera Sidika, Ivy Namu pour their hearts out in Father's Day messages

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Celebrities penned special messages celebrating the fathers in their lives with many pouring their hearts to their fathers and partners

A collage image of Brown Mauzo with Vera Sidika, DJ MO with Size 8 and Willys Raburu with Ivy Namu
A collage image of Brown Mauzo with Vera Sidika, DJ MO with Size 8 and Willys Raburu with Ivy Namu

As the world marked Father’s day on June 19, Kenyan celebrities were not left behind as they took to social media to celebrate the fathers in their lives with special messages.

Recommended articles

Gospel singer Size 8 marked the day by taking her fans down memory lane, sharing DJ Mo’s fatherhood journey summarized in a video.

The video was accompanied with a special message celebrating her hubby who she described as her friend, love, and the best dad to their kids.

"Wow words cannot explain my gratitude to you my friend and love You have been the best dad to these little ones @ladashabelle.wambo and @muraya.jnr... Your love and care and concern for them is beyond my expectations... You work so hard for them to give them a better life than you ever had... May God bless you for being there for them," Size 8 posted.

Maureen Waititu

For Maureen Waititu, it was a day to celebrate her father and the father of her two sons, Frankie Kiarie, aka Frankie JustGymIt.

The diva posted a photo of her parents with a caption that read: “Best Father's Day Wishes from a daughter, an auntie and a mother to all fathers, father figures, fathers to be and everyone who has stepped up to be a father in one way or another."

Wahu and Nameless

For singer Wahu Kagwi, it was yet another day to celebrate Nameless (David Mathenge) for being in their lives.

"Happy happy Father's day babe! I'm so grateful that you're in our lives...and that our girls didn't inherit your forehead," Wahu said.

Vanessa Mdee

Tanzanian hitmaker Vanessa Mdee celebrated her fiancé, Rotimi who she hailed as an "incredible father" and marked the day with video showing the actor dancing with their baby.

"What a divine joy, honor and pleasure it is to experience you as Dad. Baby you checked yet another box this past year and my love you do it so effortlessly. Baba Seven you're an incredible Father, hands down the best of the best, Seven and I are so blessed to have you, " Mdee stated.

Khaligraph Jones and Georgina Muteti

Khaligraph Jones was also celebrated by his wife, Georgina Muteti who noted that he deserves every good thing in life.

"You deserve every good thing in your life baba Amali," she wrote.

Vera Sidika to Brown Mauzo

Brown Mauzo was also celebrated by Vera Sidika who poured out her heart in a special message that read: "I adore you with all my heart and that feeling will never go away. Seeing what a great father you are only makes me love you more.”

Ivy Namu and Willis Raburu

For Ivy Namu, the father’s day was Willis Raburu was the man to celebrate as she noted that carrying his babies "has been nothing short of magical."

"Thank you for being a consistent, intentional and present dad; and for everything you do to make sure your family is safe and comfortable, I don't take it for granted," Ivy wrote on Instagram.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Size 8, Wahu, Vera Sidika, Ivy Namu pour their hearts out in Father's Day messages

Size 8, Wahu, Vera Sidika, Ivy Namu pour their hearts out in Father's Day messages

It is not a joke - Chantal addresses those who don't believe she was assaulted

It is not a joke - Chantal addresses those who don't believe she was assaulted

Eli and Litiema speak out after alleged theft at Jalango's residence

Eli and Litiema speak out after alleged theft at Jalango's residence

Mzazi Willy Tuva addresses rumours of dating rapper Ssaru

Mzazi Willy Tuva addresses rumours of dating rapper Ssaru

Eric Omondi gives an update on Chantal’s health

Eric Omondi gives an update on Chantal’s health

Date multiple guys - Risper Faith advises girls in their early 20s

Date multiple guys - Risper Faith advises girls in their early 20s

Vera's daughter youngest CEO at 7 months, Juliani gets fully funded fellowship to US & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Vera's daughter youngest CEO at 7 months, Juliani gets fully funded fellowship to US & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli

Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli

Zari Hassan finally admits to undergoing surgery to enhance her looks [Video]

Zari Hassan finally admits to undergoing surgery to enhance her looks [Video]

Trending

Juliani over the moon as he gets a fully funded fellowship to US

Kenyan Musician Juliani

Inside Zari’s 3-day Nairobi trip and the millions she made

Zari Hassan

Serah Teshna throws expensive party for son with Victor Wanyama at 9 months

Actress Serah Teshna Ndanu

Milly WaJesus reacts to Kabi's photo holding Corazon Kwamboka by the waist

Milly WaJesus reacts to Kabi's photo holding Corazon Kwamboka by the waist