Size 8, Wahu, Vera Sidika, Ivy Namu pour their hearts out in Father's Day messages

Gospel singer Size 8 marked the day by taking her fans down memory lane, sharing DJ Mo’s fatherhood journey summarized in a video.

The video was accompanied with a special message celebrating her hubby who she described as her friend, love, and the best dad to their kids.

"Wow words cannot explain my gratitude to you my friend and love You have been the best dad to these little ones @ladashabelle.wambo and @muraya.jnr... Your love and care and concern for them is beyond my expectations... You work so hard for them to give them a better life than you ever had... May God bless you for being there for them," Size 8 posted.

Maureen Waititu

For Maureen Waititu, it was a day to celebrate her father and the father of her two sons, Frankie Kiarie, aka Frankie JustGymIt.

The diva posted a photo of her parents with a caption that read: “Best Father's Day Wishes from a daughter, an auntie and a mother to all fathers, father figures, fathers to be and everyone who has stepped up to be a father in one way or another."

Wahu and Nameless

For singer Wahu Kagwi, it was yet another day to celebrate Nameless (David Mathenge) for being in their lives.

"Happy happy Father's day babe! I'm so grateful that you're in our lives...and that our girls didn't inherit your forehead," Wahu said.

Vanessa Mdee

Tanzanian hitmaker Vanessa Mdee celebrated her fiancé, Rotimi who she hailed as an "incredible father" and marked the day with video showing the actor dancing with their baby.

"What a divine joy, honor and pleasure it is to experience you as Dad. Baby you checked yet another box this past year and my love you do it so effortlessly. Baba Seven you're an incredible Father, hands down the best of the best, Seven and I are so blessed to have you, " Mdee stated.

Khaligraph Jones and Georgina Muteti

Khaligraph Jones was also celebrated by his wife, Georgina Muteti who noted that he deserves every good thing in life.

"You deserve every good thing in your life baba Amali," she wrote.

Vera Sidika to Brown Mauzo

Brown Mauzo was also celebrated by Vera Sidika who poured out her heart in a special message that read: "I adore you with all my heart and that feeling will never go away. Seeing what a great father you are only makes me love you more.”

Ivy Namu and Willis Raburu

For Ivy Namu, the father’s day was Willis Raburu was the man to celebrate as she noted that carrying his babies "has been nothing short of magical."